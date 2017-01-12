5 straight wins. 5 straight losses. No closed case.
Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers: We are set to be treated to another tight game in London
Here we go, then.
Next week is the seventh ever NBA regular season game to be played in Britain, as the Indiana Pacers take on the Denver Nuggets at the o2 Arena.
As of right now, that matchup is set to feature one playoff team and one lottery team. With a 20-18 record after a five-game winning streak, the Pacers are half a game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, while a five-game losing streak has pushed the Nuggets down to 11th in the West. Using statistics we can see just how the season has unfolded for both teams.
Despite the long-standing perceived imbalance between the two, this season has actually seen the Eastern Conference rise up to, if not surpass, the level of the West. Denver’s 14-23 record is, in fact, two game back of the current eighth seed Portland Trail Blazers, who sit at 18-23. Despite being on a five-game slide and facing a crucial period in their campaign, the Nuggets are still firmly in the playoff hunt - for now.
Despite their current problems, there are signs of promise on the Nuggets roster.
Put more simply, they have youth in abundance.
With an average age of 25.8, the Nuggets are the sixth-youngest team in the league, even younger still when it is remembered that by far the oldest player on the team, 36-year-old Mike Miller, has played only 21 minutes all season and is dragging up the average without being a part of the rotation. There is youth all over that rotation and particularly in the backcourt, where Emmanuel Mudiay has the keys to the team, deep in his second year of on-the-job training at the point guard sport.
That on-the-job training has been a struggle. Mudiay has again struggled badly to score at the NBA level. Struggling to score not only when putting the ball on the floor (shooting only 39.0% on drives), Mudiay’s jump shot is even worse than that, shooting only 34% on catch-and-shoot attempts and a woeful 27.5% on pull-up shots. Mudiay’s inability to shoot affects his floor game – without needing to be respected as a shooter, defences sag off him significantly on the pick-and-roll action, leaving no passing angles to exploit. It is a harsh but fair statement to say that Mudiay’s struggles to impact the game, along with the negative effect on floor spacing that his poor shooting has, is a large part of why Denver are where they are.
Nevertheless, Mudiay has been given the role for a reason. If he can start to make more shots, particularly when harried (an EFG% of only 41.1% shooting when guarded speaks to his limitations), the whole team’s game opens up. Mudiay can find the driving seams to collapse the defence, spinning and knifing through the lane in the halfcourt, in such a way that everyone benefits, just as long as those drives draw more defensive attention than they currently do.
The brightest of the young pieces, however, is up front. It comes in the form of Nikola Jokic, a former second-round pick who has quickly ascended to being one of the best big young men in the world. A highly visceral player with a smoothness unbecoming of one so inexperienced, Jokic is the key to the Nuggets both present and future. He can score around the basket, spot up in pick-and-pop action, rebound his position well and pass like Pau, all the while using good hands, reads and timing to defend both the interior and perimeter to reasonable effect.
Aside from the 55 minutes of mostly garbage time that rookie guard Malik Beasley has played (and the anomalous +25.0 net rating it has produced), and the similarly sample sized 89 minutes of Alonzo Gee, Jokic is the only Nuggets player with a positive net rating at +1.0. No other starter manages better than -2.0. Jokic is the best player on the team – the most efficient scorer, the most versatile, and definitely the best passer – and amidst all the losses, he has shone.
The downside of having an almost universally youthful roster and allowing this youth to emerge, however, is having a lack of heady veterans. This is a somewhat unquantifiable metric that nevertheless has very tangible side results, particularly defensively, as Nuggets head coach Mike Malone attests to.
After last week’s loss to the Sacramento Kings, Malone said the following:
“We have the worst defence in the NBA right now. That’s the bottom line. Right now we have no leadership. We have no veteran leadership. I don’t hear anyone speaking, taking the lead.”
To say that his team has the worst defence in the NBA is pretty spot on. Since those comments, the Nuggets have slipped from 28th to dead last out of 30 teams in defensive rating, the most useful of defensive measurements in the context of a team’s performance. Indeed, by any metric, the Nuggets are bad defensively.
The defensive problems are myriad. Denver have allowed the third-most points in the league at 111.2 a game, along with giving up the third-highest opponent field goal percentage (47.2), the sixth-highest 3-point percentage (37.2), the second-most opponent field goals (41.3), the fourth-highest opponent points in the paint (46.2) and the seventh-highest opponent fast break points (14.4). It is this inability to shut down any one part of the court that so undermines what should be a potent offensive unit.
Five out of the six worst defensive ratings on the Nuggets roster belong to Nuggets guards, and the sixth belongs to Danilo Gallinari. Long exposable in pick-and-roll situations and never one to rotate quickly enough, Gallinari needs masking defensively by a strong team unit, and Denver lacks that. Yet without guards tracking the ball quickly or accurately enough as it swings around, without hands alert in the passing lane or chasing shooters around, any team that moves the ball enough will find an open shot fairly regularly.
Without any effective team defence, Denver does not funnel opponents into any one area of the court in the way that an effective team defence must, and opponents are therefore scoring from all over. The only reason they are not the worst defence in the league is because they clear the glass (as will be seen below), and because the very poor defences of the Portland Trail Blazers and L.A. Lakers are somehow worse.
On the flip side, the Indiana Pacers are a very balanced team. Their offensive rating of 104.7 is 16th best in the league and their defensive rating of 105.0 is 15th. The two combine for a total net rating of -0.3, which ranks 14th, and about as average as a team can be positioned.
Indeed, their middle-of-the-road-ness can be found all over. Out of 30 teams, the Pacers are 12th in points per game, 11th in field goal percentage, 12th in true shooting percentage, 13th in assists, 16th in assist percentage, 7th in pace and 18th in turnovers. That is what a fifth-seeded east team truly looks like.
There are some areas where they dip. The Pacers are 28th in the league in three-point makes, certainly not a team that will gun up attempts from the outside. More notably, Indiana is one of the NBA’s worst rebounding teams, grabbing only 47.9% of available boards, ranking above only the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans. They are 28th and 27th in the offensive and defensive subcategories of rebounding respectively, a distinct flaw in an otherwise solid team.
Whereas Indiana is one of the worst rebounding teams in the league, Denver is the best. The Nuggets’ 53.6% rebounding percentage is the league’s best mark, and by quite a long way - their 79.4% defensive rebounding percentage trails only the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets, while their 28% offensive rebounding percentage trails only the frankly enormous 29.7% rate of the Chicago Bulls.
For comparison’s sake, Indiana records rates of only 19.9% offensively and 74.8% defensively. Considering that there are roughly 90 to 100 rebounds up for grabs in any given game, even a hypothetical night in which both teams rebounding at their average rates could mean ten extra possessions for the Nuggets. And ten extra rebounds could mean ten or eleven extra points. The Nuggets’ rebounding is fuelled in large part by the Manimal, Kenneth Faried.
Faried finds himself at an interesting juncture in his career. Always good but never a star, he has been somewhat squeezed for minutes by the presence of the aforementioned Nokic, for whom he has to fight for playing time alongside the significantly talented Jusuf Nurkic. And all of them have to also account for the presence of Darrell Arthur (by far the best defender of perimeter-oriented opponent bigs off the bench) and the desire and/or need to incorporate Gallinari at the four spot in smaller line-ups.
Nevertheless, whenever he is on the court, Faried is amongst the game’s best rebounders, and always has been. It is an entirely fair and longstanding criticism of him and his game to say that he often prioritises rebounds above all else – Faried can often be seen not competing, closing out or recovering enough on pick-and-roll defence in favour of getting better rebounding position, something that actively hurts his team. Regardless of this, though, Faried’s athleticism, strength and tenacity on the glass is a large part of why it remains a strength of the Nuggets. His 20.4% rebounding rate ranks 11th in the NBA amongst all players playing more than 10 minutes per game, helped by Nurkic’s 18.2% (25th) and Jokic’s 17.8%.
When Denver can set up their halfcourt defence, they at least clear the glass. They give up only 11.7 points per game on second-chance opportunities, the fourth-best mark in the league, and given their status as a very poor offensive rebounding team, Indiana will likely not surpass that figure. This overwhelming advantage in one aspect of the game may make significant determinations towards Indiana’s minute rotation.
The Pacers acquired Al Jefferson as a free agent this summer so as to give themselves the ability to match up or down to their opponent. Jefferson, a post player in an era with increasingly few of them, was brought in to juxtapose with the starting front court pairing of Myles Turner and Thaddeus Young, more athletic and versatile players who nevertheless needed some veteran help. And while the elite offensive rebounding days of Jefferson’s early career is now past him, he is nonetheless the third best at it on the team, with an offensive rebounding rate of 9.5%, behind only those of fellow backups Kevin Seraphin (12.5%) and Lavoy Allen (9.6%). Conversely, Turner (6%) and Young (5.3%) are both poor in this area, being as they are new-era big men with a perimeter focus.
In theory, then, playing more Jefferson could shore up this weakness. However, while both come on limited attempts (58 for Turner, 93 for Young), Turner and Young are actually the Pacers’ two best three-point shooters, hitting 41.4% and 43% from there respectively. Considering that three-point shooting is an area of weakness in the Pacers’ backcourt (all three of Jeff Teague, Rodney Stuckey and the much-declined Monta Ellis are shooting less than 32% from three), and further considering Denver’s aforementioned poor defending of the three-point line, it is surely of more value to play the players that will more expose Denver’s flaws rather than those who will only slightly help to combat one huge flaw of their own.
Indiana is the better team, and the better defensive unit. But they have flaws. Denver must run the ball, crash the glass, and hit open outside shots. The Pacers allow the third most three-point attempts per game at 30.0, but give up the second lowest opponent three-point percentage at a lowly 33.9% - they will give you the shot, and then they will run at you.
Moreover, the Nuggets must play defence of their own. There is no favourable individual matchup against Paul George for them to entrust – Wilson Chandler wins the role by default rather than any great defensive effectiveness – and the lack of ball pressure and co-ordinated help defence by the Nuggets guards will open the door for Jeff Teague. They will rebound well but the longstanding defensive problems that have submarined their development so far will not clear up.
Conversely, Indiana must attack these plentiful seams in the Nuggets defence, get to the foul line (where they shoot a joint-best-in-the-league 82% as a team), and commit as a team to trying to negate the big rebounding differential. In the enviable position of being at full strength – for now, at least – Indiana’s solid offence with Teague and George at the helm will very likely crack the 100-point barrier against a Nuggets team with no great answer to that. But unless they can keep the rebounding battle close, they will give plenty of those points right back.
It might be closer than the records going into the game suggest. Let’s find out.
