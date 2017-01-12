Whereas Indiana is one of the worst rebounding teams in the league, Denver is the best. The Nuggets’ 53.6% rebounding percentage is the league’s best mark, and by quite a long way - their 79.4% defensive rebounding percentage trails only the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets, while their 28% offensive rebounding percentage trails only the frankly enormous 29.7% rate of the Chicago Bulls.

For comparison’s sake, Indiana records rates of only 19.9% offensively and 74.8% defensively. Considering that there are roughly 90 to 100 rebounds up for grabs in any given game, even a hypothetical night in which both teams rebounding at their average rates could mean ten extra possessions for the Nuggets. And ten extra rebounds could mean ten or eleven extra points. The Nuggets’ rebounding is fuelled in large part by the Manimal, Kenneth Faried.

Faried finds himself at an interesting juncture in his career. Always good but never a star, he has been somewhat squeezed for minutes by the presence of the aforementioned Nokic, for whom he has to fight for playing time alongside the significantly talented Jusuf Nurkic. And all of them have to also account for the presence of Darrell Arthur (by far the best defender of perimeter-oriented opponent bigs off the bench) and the desire and/or need to incorporate Gallinari at the four spot in smaller line-ups.

Nevertheless, whenever he is on the court, Faried is amongst the game’s best rebounders, and always has been. It is an entirely fair and longstanding criticism of him and his game to say that he often prioritises rebounds above all else – Faried can often be seen not competing, closing out or recovering enough on pick-and-roll defence in favour of getting better rebounding position, something that actively hurts his team. Regardless of this, though, Faried’s athleticism, strength and tenacity on the glass is a large part of why it remains a strength of the Nuggets. His 20.4% rebounding rate ranks 11th in the NBA amongst all players playing more than 10 minutes per game, helped by Nurkic’s 18.2% (25th) and Jokic’s 17.8%.

When Denver can set up their halfcourt defence, they at least clear the glass. They give up only 11.7 points per game on second-chance opportunities, the fourth-best mark in the league, and given their status as a very poor offensive rebounding team, Indiana will likely not surpass that figure. This overwhelming advantage in one aspect of the game may make significant determinations towards Indiana’s minute rotation.

The Pacers acquired Al Jefferson as a free agent this summer so as to give themselves the ability to match up or down to their opponent. Jefferson, a post player in an era with increasingly few of them, was brought in to juxtapose with the starting front court pairing of Myles Turner and Thaddeus Young, more athletic and versatile players who nevertheless needed some veteran help. And while the elite offensive rebounding days of Jefferson’s early career is now past him, he is nonetheless the third best at it on the team, with an offensive rebounding rate of 9.5%, behind only those of fellow backups Kevin Seraphin (12.5%) and Lavoy Allen (9.6%). Conversely, Turner (6%) and Young (5.3%) are both poor in this area, being as they are new-era big men with a perimeter focus.