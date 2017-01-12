The Chargers have announced that they'll be moving the team from San Diego to Los Angeles.

The team's owner Dean Spanos announced today the team's plans to move to L.A., ending their 55-year stay in San Diego. Although the league may see this as another way for one of their teams to make money, a lot of fans in the city doesn't want the team to go.

One fan, in particular, is very unhappy with the decision Spanos has made.

Omari Fleming of NBC 7 News filmed a man throwing eggs towards the Chargers headquarters in San Diego on Wednesday night after hearing news they'll be moving the team to Los Angeles.

The vast majority of fans are said to be fuming with the team's decision to move, but you probably won't see more fans throwing eggs at Chargers' facilities.

Many fans believe the Chargers don't have a big enough fan base in Los Angeles to be successful, but as we're in a day of seat licenses - which is essentially the right to buy a season ticket for life which can cost between $2,000 to $80,000 - you don't exactly need fans in your new stadium in order to make money.

This is a practice the San Francisco 49ers employed when they moved from Candlestick Park to Levi's Stadium. According to The Mercury News, their seat licenses earned them $530 million, plus they sold out all of their luxury boxes, worth $400 million. That's almost a billion without even selling a single ticket. Their revenue went up 160 percent in total, all because they moved to a new stadium.

With the fact the Chargers won't even have to build their new stadium, as they will be sharing and renting off the Los Angeles Rams once the City of Champions Stadium once is built, you can see why some fans are calling Spanos a money grabber, rather than thinking about the team and the fan base.

Throw as many eggs as you want, the Chargers will still be moving to L.A. in 2017

