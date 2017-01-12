In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Dean Spanos.

Watch: Man throws eggs at Chargers' HQ after L.A. move announcement

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Chargers have announced that they'll be moving the team from San Diego to Los Angeles.

The team's owner Dean Spanos announced today the team's plans to move to L.A., ending their 55-year stay in San Diego. Although the league may see this as another way for one of their teams to make money, a lot of fans in the city doesn't want the team to go.

One fan, in particular, is very unhappy with the decision Spanos has made.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Omari Fleming of NBC 7 News filmed a man throwing eggs towards the Chargers headquarters in San Diego on Wednesday night after hearing news they'll be moving the team to Los Angeles.

The vast majority of fans are said to be fuming with the team's decision to move, but you probably won't see more fans throwing eggs at Chargers' facilities.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Russell Wilson asked if he would throw goal-line Super Bowl pass again

Russell Wilson asked if he would throw goal-line Super Bowl pass again

Chargers look set to move to L.A. - Their fans are furious [Best Tweets]

Chargers look set to move to L.A. - Their fans are furious [Best Tweets]

Huge WrestleMania 33 match in doubt after Vince McMahon U-turn

Huge WrestleMania 33 match in doubt after Vince McMahon U-turn

Exciting plans WWE have in store for Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 33

Exciting plans WWE have in store for Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 33

The club Payet wants to join after telling West Ham he wants to leave [Mirror]

The club Payet wants to join after telling West Ham he wants to leave [Mirror]

Dimitri Payet’s Wikipedia page has been savagely edited by West Ham fans

Dimitri Payet’s Wikipedia page has been savagely edited by West Ham fans

Many fans believe the Chargers don't have a big enough fan base in Los Angeles to be successful, but as we're in a day of seat licenses - which is essentially the right to buy a season ticket for life which can cost between $2,000 to $80,000 - you don't exactly need fans in your new stadium in order to make money.

This is a practice the San Francisco 49ers employed when they moved from Candlestick Park to Levi's Stadium. According to The Mercury News, their seat licenses earned them $530 million, plus they sold out all of their luxury boxes, worth $400 million. That's almost a billion without even selling a single ticket. Their revenue went up 160 percent in total, all because they moved to a new stadium.

Jacksonville Jaguars v San Diego Chargers

With the fact the Chargers won't even have to build their new stadium, as they will be sharing and renting off the Los Angeles Rams once the City of Champions Stadium once is built, you can see why some fans are calling Spanos a money grabber, rather than thinking about the team and the fan base.

Throw as many eggs as you want, the Chargers will still be moving to L.A. in 2017

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Antonio Gates
San Diego Chargers
NFL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again