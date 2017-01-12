Though losing two games in a row would hardly be considered a slump for most NBA teams, it is a cause for concern for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The defending NBA champions are nearing the end of a six-game road trip that has seen them take on five Western Conference foes after starting with a win over the lowly Brooklyn Nets in the first game.

Cleveland followed the Brooklyn victory with a win over the Phoenix Suns, but has struggled in the past two contests, losing to the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers.

According to star forward Kevin Love, the Cavaliers simply need a couple of days off to right the ship. He told ESPN.com that having a practice session or two to integrate newly-acquired guard Kyle Korver into the mix will help his team get back on track:

"Not only to get Kyle integrated and comfortable, but we just need a little touch up," Love said. "Whether it's some of our shots or some of our plays, getting out in transition, playing with pace. We're always a better team when we do that. Practice time would be great for us, but it's just hard to find right now."

Korver is only 2-for-10 shooting in his first two games as a Cav and has yet to make a three-point shot, which is his specialty.

Coming off a 102-86 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, LeBron James echoed Love's sentiments, saying the team needs more practice in the next week in order to get back to its winning ways:

"We get one on Sunday in Golden State," James said of practice. "We need it. Just to get on the court, just to get re-acclimated on what needs to be done. Get Kyle acclimated on what needs to be done. There's only so much film [study] and watching film [you can do], and [we] didn't get an opportunity to have a walk-through [Wednesday] morning because of the situation [Tuesday] night. So we need it."

The Cavs take on Sacramento on Friday night and the Golden State Warriors on Monday night before returning home for two days off. Having those two days and at least one practice session will help Korver settle into his new role and allow his teammates to get comfortable with him.

When Korver starts hitting threes again, the Cavaliers will become even more dangerous and could extend their current three-game lead over the second-place Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference playoff race.