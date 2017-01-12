Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

There may be no future in F1 for Manor Racing .

Formula 1 team face January 20 deadline to stay afloat

Manor Racing MRT, who have previously competed in Formula One under the names ‘Virgin Racing’ and ‘Marussia F1 Team’, are in dire financial straits.

Under its variety of alias’, the organisation has struggled financially since its inception in 2010, and the business that runs Manor, Just Racing Services Ltd., entered administration last week.

The problems appear to have mounted for the team after an improved performance from rivals Sauber at the 2016 Brazilian Grand Prix earned them two points and allowed them to overtake Manor in the Constructors' Championship.

Ultimately, this fall in the standings cost Manor a colossal £30 million in prize money and exacerbated existing financial problems.

Former racing driver, turned entrepreneur Tavo Hellmund, appeared to have been ready to bail out the team as recently as December, but the deal fell through and left Manor in a desperate situation.

While the team’s 2017 car is awaiting production at Manor’s Headquarters in Oxfordshire, there is currently no credit to fund the venture.

The administration is having a tangible impact on the ground, as all additional expenditure has been suspended to protect the interests of creditors and as a result, production on their new car cannot begin.

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Practice

It appears that the team would still be ready to compete in the Australian Grand Prix in late March, if allowed to begin production in the near future.

However, it has been suggested that a deadline of as early as January 20 has been set to find a new buyer, otherwise Manor will be unable to compete in the inaugural race of the 2017 season.

Worse still, this may signal a sad end for one of the sports smaller-scale competitors. 







