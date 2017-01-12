So far in their bitter feud, Conor McGregor has talked a very good game against Floyd Mayweather.

The Notorious has made it his mission to goad Mayweather into the Octagon or a boxing ring, going as far as obtaining a Californian boxing license; but who knows whether he’ll even choose to use it.

WAR OF WORDS

Although the war of words died down a little towards the end of 2016, both have done a great job this week of reigniting their rivalry with plenty of verbal blows, and once again getting the fans talking about the two of them getting it on.

Despite breaking down all of his opponents, Mayweather probably hasn’t faced anyone quite like McGregor when it comes to talking the talk, with the latter often winning the mind games against his rivals before they even step inside of the Octagon.

Regardless of that, when asked how much of himself he sees in Conor, Money paid him a compliment, even it was a backhanded one.

THE BLUEPRINT

Mayweather told ESPN that McGregor is doing what every fighter should be doing, despite stealing his blueprint.

He said: “Everybody is saying this.

“I mean, Conor McGregor is kind of stealing the Floyd Mayweather blueprint, as far as with the cars, kind of, like, with the jazzy dressing. “I mean, I can’t lie, he’s doing the right thing, he’s doing what he’s supposed to do.

“No different from every fighter [that] piggy backs off of the Mayweather name, they’re supposed to.”

So, it looks like Mayweather has taken a different approach when it comes to insulting McGregor.

It’ll be interesting to see how he responds to Mayweather’s latest insult – perhaps a backhanded compliment of his own?

