Suarez brought up his 100th Barca goal in style.

Luis Suarez produced a clever moment before scoring against Athletic Bilbao

There isn’t a better striker on the planet right now than Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan striker scored his 100th goal for Barcelona in last night’s Copa del Rey win over Athletic Bilbao, taking his strike rate at the club to 0.83 goals per game.

To score a century of goals in 120 appearances is just insane. At Liverpool he was brilliant, but at Barcelona he’s raised his performances to another level.

Although there may have been a hint of bias, Atletico Madrid and Uruguay defender Diego Godin recently declared Suarez the best in the business.

"He's the best No. 9 in the world, the best striker," Godin told ESPN. "It is very difficult to mark him, since we always come up against each other.

"He is very crafty, has great movement in the area and is an extremely complicated attacker to defend against."

Suarez is very clever

Suarez’s intelligence is often overlooked but he is a seriously clever player.

He showed that in a game against Real Sociedad in 2015. The 29-year-old directed Munir El Haddadi to run to the front post, which created the space he needed to tap home at the back post.

Watch the footage below.

How he orchestrated his Bilbao goal

Suarez was back to orchestrating Barca’s attacks at the Camp Nou on Wednesday evening. His goal was brilliant - an acrobatic volley from Neymar’s cross - but fans noticed that what he did before the finish was just as impressive.

As Lionel Messi passed to Neymar on the left, Suarez and Rafinha both ran into the box. Suarez is further forward in the image below.

p1b69o2fp8tp112vdmtuvug18efb.jpg

Just before the cross, the Uruguay international looked at Rafinha and instructed him to make a run to the front pass.

p1b69o52pl13kj13rjh3lj3k1e9cd.jpg

With Suarez’s marker now occupied by the Brazilian, the striker was allowed to drift behind Mikel Balenziaga.

p1b69o6l3v54mt4f10j8jqf13rsf.jpg

p1b69o7chp1bk5ac1h0f1fii1vurh.jpg

Balenziaga was too focused on the cross to get close to the Barcelona star, who peeled off to meet Neymar’s deliver and volley past Gorka Iraizoz.

The images were provided on Twitter by @caiofs27.

He’s clinical and he’s incredibly smart. That’s a mean combo for any striker.

Is Luis Suarez the smartest striker in the world? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

