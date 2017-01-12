After failing to convert chances in many matches, Manchester United have won their last nine games in a row and are unbeaten since a 2-1 loss at Fenerbahce on November 3, 2016.

A huge part of the team's upturn is form is, of course, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who arrived on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain and has fired in 18 goals in 28 appearances so far.

Only Lionel Messi scored more league goals than him across Europe in 2016, and currently, Chelsea's Diego Costa is the only player with more Premier League goals than the big Swede in the 2016-17 campaign.

In fact, Ibra's made such a good start to life at Man United that he believes he's already conquered English football, telling ManUtd.com: "I have no individual targets because that I did already, after three months in England. After I conquered England – it took three months."

Zlatan is set to stay at Old Trafford for a second year, but despite his outstanding form, he is 35 and coming towards the end of what's been a glittering career.

The long-term successor to Ibra?

When asked last month whether or not he needed back-up for his summer signing, Jose Mourinho claimed that bringing in cover was something better suited to the summer transfer window as opposed to this month's equivalent.

That said, the "Special One" remains in the market for a talented young striker who can become United's main centre-forward for years to come, and he appears to have now identified Ibra's long-term replacement.

Spanish newspaper El Confidencial have reported that the Red Devils see Juventus starlet Paulo Dybala as the perfect alternative for Ibrahimovic and also claim that United are ready to put in a mega-money offer for the Argentinian's services.

How good is Paulo Dybala?

The 23-year-old was labelled "the future of football" by his international teammate Messi, and he's widely believed to be the player who will win multiple Ballon d'Or awards once his compatriot and Cristiano Ronaldo retire.

Dybala scored 23 goals last season, he's bagged six this term in an injury-hit campaign, and he's already won three major honours in around a year and a half in Turin.

Man Utd will hope that the world-record transfer of Dybala's good friend Paul Pogba from Juve in the summer can help in their pursuit of the hotshot, but they will face very stiff competition.

El Confidencial believe Real Madrid president Florentino Perez really wants to bring the dynamic forward to the Bernabeu, while The Sun have suggested Pep Guardiola wants him to create an all-Argentine strike force with Sergio Aguero at Manchester City.

Dybala is under contract with Juventus until 2020 and, despite so much interest, chief executive Giusepe Marotta remains confident he will stay at the club.

It's believed that the Italian champions won't consider anything less than £50 million for their star man, and last week, Marotta said: "I want to point out that we have a multi-year contract with Dybala.

"(We) approached his entourage a few months ago to improve his wages, which is only fair. Our rapport is good. There are no fears he could leave."

Do YOU think Dybala is the man to replace Zlatan at Man Utd? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

