Yesterday, we wrote up a piece on Tom Brady posting a video to his Facebook page that was calling to Dwayne Johnson about flogging the former WWE Megastar some of TB12's new line of pyjamas.

The video included what may go down in history as the worst ever impression of The Rock as Brady did the classic "It doesn't matter what you..." alone by himself. Everyone who has ever watched wrestling even once can tell you that "It doesn't matter" needs a comedic foil.

Thankfully, The Rock has responded to Brady's video, absolutely destroying the New England Patriots quarterback in the process. Scroll down to check out the clip...

Taking to his official YouTube account, the legendary third-generation wrestler and Hollywood's leading action hero laid the smack down on Brady, verbally of course.

The best part is absolutely when Johnson asks if the video is directed by a New York Jets fan who hates Brady, because the Jets fan would probably have done a better job. Only someone who hates Brady would let him put that video out.

Then it goes a bit off the rails. The Rock starts talking about how he sleeps and there's an incredible unsubtle joke about his penis.

Millions of people will end up watching this video and they will all see Tom Brady take the biggest 'L' he's had so far this season. Winning the Super Bowl might just make up for it though.

