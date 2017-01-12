In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Tom Brady reflecting on his bad choices.

The Rock absolutely roasted Tom Brady and it is incredible

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Yesterday, we wrote up a piece on Tom Brady posting a video to his Facebook page that was calling to Dwayne Johnson about flogging the former WWE Megastar some of TB12's new line of pyjamas. 

The video included what may go down in history as the worst ever impression of The Rock as Brady did the classic "It doesn't matter what you..." alone by himself. Everyone who has ever watched wrestling even once can tell you that "It doesn't matter" needs a comedic foil. 

Thankfully, The Rock has responded to Brady's video, absolutely destroying the New England Patriots quarterback in the process. Scroll down to check out the clip...

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Taking to his official YouTube account, the legendary third-generation wrestler and Hollywood's leading action hero laid the smack down on Brady, verbally of course. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Russell Wilson asked if he would throw goal-line Super Bowl pass again

Russell Wilson asked if he would throw goal-line Super Bowl pass again

Chargers look set to move to L.A. - Their fans are furious [Best Tweets]

Chargers look set to move to L.A. - Their fans are furious [Best Tweets]

Huge WrestleMania 33 match in doubt after Vince McMahon U-turn

Huge WrestleMania 33 match in doubt after Vince McMahon U-turn

Exciting plans WWE have in store for Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 33

Exciting plans WWE have in store for Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 33

The club Payet wants to join after telling West Ham he wants to leave [Mirror]

The club Payet wants to join after telling West Ham he wants to leave [Mirror]

Dimitri Payet’s Wikipedia page has been savagely edited by West Ham fans

Dimitri Payet’s Wikipedia page has been savagely edited by West Ham fans

The best part is absolutely when Johnson asks if the video is directed by a New York Jets fan who hates Brady, because the Jets fan would probably have done a better job. Only someone who hates Brady would let him put that video out. 

Then it goes a bit off the rails. The Rock starts talking about how he sleeps and there's an incredible unsubtle joke about his penis. 

Millions of people will end up watching this video and they will all see Tom Brady take the biggest 'L' he's had so far this season. Winning the Super Bowl might just make up for it though.

New York Jets v New England Patriots

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tom Brady
NFL
New England Patriots

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again