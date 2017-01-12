The Boston Celtics defeated the Washington Wizards 117-108 at the TD Garden on Wednesday night, but the action didn't end once the final buzzer had gone.

After the game had finished, Celtics forward Jae Crowder and Wizards guard John Wall confronted one another and they had to be separated. The two began exchanging words with one another, which was when things started to get a bit more physical.

Crowder put his finger in Wall's face, which caused the Wizards star to retaliate with a slap. Teammates then intervened in the confrontation before things escalated between the two any further. You can see the altercation at the end of this highlights package.

Of the players that came to the aid of Crowder, Marcus Smart had already got in a scuffle with Wizards guard Bradley Beal during the third quarter of the game. He continued his exchange of words with Beal at the end of the game.

The teams were then separated and sent to their locker rooms. According to CBS Sports, four Boston police officers stood between the two teams' locker rooms in order to stop anything else from happening. Washington forward Otto Porter accused the Celtics of trying to "play dirty."

Fines aplenty will be coming to the Wizards and the Celtics over the next couple of days, but Crowder will have the last laugh on the night as he outperformed Wall during the game. Boston's forward finished with 20 points, five rebounds, and one assist, while Washington's guard only had nine points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists.

The two teams will meet again in Washington later this month on January 24, and you could probably bet on there being some more non-basketball activities happening on the court once more when they do.