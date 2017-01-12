There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Ivan Rakitic in recent weeks with the Croatian rumoured to be leaving Barcelona this January.

Rakitic hasn’t played in the league since he was substituted against Real Madrid more than a month ago - missing three consecutive matches - and there was a belief that he wants to leave to play more first-team football.

And those exit rumours have intensified after a report published today by The Sun.

In a rather bizarre story, they’re claiming that Rakitic has been part of a WhatsApp group called ‘Juventus’ for the past five months. The other members of this group are Croatia teammates Mario Mandzukic, Marko Pjaca and former Barca pal Dani Alves.

A source has told The Sun that the three Juventus players have been trying to convince the midfielder to join the Serie A champions since the summer. Rakitic has been sent numerous message stating how wonderful life is in Turin and is often sent selfies after each victory.

What Rakitic said

In reply, Rakitic told them that he would only stay in Camp Nou if his current boss, Luis Enrique, left this summer.

Also, Enrique has found out that Rakitic has been telling Mandzukic, Pjaca and Alves about some of the problems in the Barca dressing room and is, understandably, ‘seething’.

The WhatsApp group was started by Pjaca after he signed for Juventus in the summer from Dinamo Zagreb.

Rakitic's Barcelona future

Rakitic was left out of the squad for last weekend’s draw against Villarreal despite being fit and was only given 10 minutes during Wednesday night’s Copa del Rey victory over Athletic Bilbao.

With the arrival of Denis Suarez and Andre Gomes at Barcelona this summer, Rakitic has found regular football hard to come by during this campaign.

As for Juventus, after losing the likes of Andrea Pirlo and Paul Pogba in recent years, a player of Rakitic’s ability would be very welcome in Turin.

Maybe it was Massimiliano Allegri’s idea in the first place to get the three Juventus players to try and tempt Rakitic to join the Old Lady.

Whether or not they will be successful remains to be seen. One thing is for sure, Enrique isn’t happy about it.

