WWE

It's said to be a major SummerSlam feud.

WWE planning for a huge Bayley vs. Sasha Banks feud at SummerSlam

It’s clear that the two biggest female feuds on Monday Night Raw right now feature Charlotte Flair and Bayley, while Sasha Banks turns her attention to Nia Jax.

While it’s expected that Charlotte will retain her Raw Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble, many are still assuming that Bayley will somehow walk away with the title at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

CHANGE OF PLANS

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer highlighted this week that Vince McMahon is making some massive changes to the proposed Charlotte and Bayley match on April 2, and instead, it’ll be a Fatal 4 Way match involving Jax and The Boss.

However, according to an update from NoDQ.com, WWE are reportedly planning on another huge singles rivalry for later in the year.

As we usually see in feuds like this, it won't be a massive surprise to see Sasha eventually turn on Bayley in order to chase her for the title; something The Queen brought up on Raw this week.

A few months ago, it was rumoured that Bayley could battle Sasha rather than Charlotte at the Grandest Stage of Them All because of the history they have on NXT and the fact that it’s in Orlando.

BAYLEY VS. BANKS

Instead, the two could be competing for the title at SummerSlam, with a heel turn expected in the near future.

The company are apparently planning to keep the two women paired up as they battle the heel team of Charlotte and Nia Jax, before Sasha eventually turns heel and stabs Bayley in the back.

The belief is that this will be the top women’s feud in the summer, concluding at SummerSlam.

Even though the WWE haven’t given anything obvious away right now, NoDQ are claiming that it will be a slow-burn feud, meaning it will take several months before the plans come into place.

Is Bayley vs. Sasha Banks the best option for SummerSlam? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
WWE
Royal Rumble
Vince McMahon
Wrestlemania
Sasha Banks
SummerSlam

