Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s turnaround at Manchester United is arguably one of the storylines of the Premier League season.

The Armenian was made an outcast by Jose Mourinho in his first few months at Old Trafford. By the start of December, he had played just 330 minutes in all competitions for the Red Devils.

But over the course of the past two months, Mkhitaryan has not only established himself in the first team but he’s become an important part of Mourinho’s team.

Mourinho recently praised the former Borussia Dortmund star for adapting to the Premier League, instead of shirking the challenge.

"Mkhitaryan was completely open and understood the difference between me and other coaches he had,” the United boss said, per the Independent.

"The difference between the demands of the Premier League and the Ukrainian league, or even Bundesliga: complete different philosophy of play. And he worked a lot without playing, but he worked a lot to try to reach the level."

Three goals in three games

It all started on November 30 against West Ham, when Mkhitaryan provided two assists in a 4-1 win. He scored his first United goal eight days later in the Europa League tie against Zorya, and what a goal it was, too.

It was to become the first of three goals in three straight matches for the 27-year-old playmaker.

Goal of the Month

He scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Tottenham, while we’re still talking about that superb scorpion kick against Sunderland.

United fans voted it United’s Goal of the Month for December, and it certainly deserves another viewing.

In what must be a first in the club’s history, all three of Mkhitaryan’s goals received the top three votes.

His effort against Sunderland garnered 79 per cent of votes, Zorya got nine per cent and Tottenham had four per cent.

Mkhitaryan responded to United’s tweet by highlighting just how good his December was.

Here’s hoping Mkhitaryan continues to put on a show.

