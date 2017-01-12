Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

NHL

The brawl ended in a knockout.

ECHL ice hockey game sees goalie fight end in brutal knockout

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

On Wednesday night, the Quad City Mallards of the ECHL went head-to-head against the Cincinnati Cyclones, but it was their goalie who stole the show in a rare moment of madness.

Despite being the Mallard’s netminder, he acted as their enforcer which all began after Cincinnati’s Brandon McNally ran Quad City’s Andrew Panzarella behind Vay’s net, and ended up crushing him on the ice.

GOALIE FIGHT

Vay didn’t seem to take that gesture too kindly, attacking McNally to kick off a glorious melee which ended up in an incredible – and short – goalie fight.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Cyclones goalie, Michael Houser, was originally told by the referee to remain in his crease as Vay backed up his teammate.

But let’s face it, when was he ever going to obey orders when the scene was screaming out for the goalie’s to go at it, prompting Vay to skate to center ice to meet Houser as the action exploded in the third period.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Russell Wilson asked if he would throw goal-line Super Bowl pass again

Russell Wilson asked if he would throw goal-line Super Bowl pass again

Chargers look set to move to L.A. - Their fans are furious [Best Tweets]

Chargers look set to move to L.A. - Their fans are furious [Best Tweets]

Huge WrestleMania 33 match in doubt after Vince McMahon U-turn

Huge WrestleMania 33 match in doubt after Vince McMahon U-turn

Exciting plans WWE have in store for Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 33

Exciting plans WWE have in store for Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 33

The club Payet wants to join after telling West Ham he wants to leave [Mirror]

The club Payet wants to join after telling West Ham he wants to leave [Mirror]

Dimitri Payet’s Wikipedia page has been savagely edited by West Ham fans

Dimitri Payet’s Wikipedia page has been savagely edited by West Ham fans

ONE PUNCH KNOCKOUT

But the latter would’ve wished he didn’t make the wasted journey, suffering a brutal one-punch knockout, as you’ll be able to see in the video and tweets below.

The sweet left hook instantly dropped Houser, before Vay leaned over to check on his opponent.

Vay may have left their short bout as the victor, but according to Bobby Metcalf of the Quad-City Times, he was hit with a hefty penalty for his actions, that's despite him helping Houser up afterwards.

He posted: “Not often you see a goalie given 19 minutes of penalties at once. That’s what Adam Vay was hit with in the third period.”

A brutal knockout punch, worldwide media attention and a 3-2 win on the night; not a bad night’s work for Vay and the Mallards.

What did you make of the one-punch knockout in the ECHL game? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Toronto Maple Leafs
Boston Bruins
Chicago Blackhawks
Pittsburgh Penguins
Philadelphia Flyers
Winnipeg Jets
NHL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NHL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again