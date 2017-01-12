On Wednesday night, the Quad City Mallards of the ECHL went head-to-head against the Cincinnati Cyclones, but it was their goalie who stole the show in a rare moment of madness.

Despite being the Mallard’s netminder, he acted as their enforcer which all began after Cincinnati’s Brandon McNally ran Quad City’s Andrew Panzarella behind Vay’s net, and ended up crushing him on the ice.

GOALIE FIGHT

Vay didn’t seem to take that gesture too kindly, attacking McNally to kick off a glorious melee which ended up in an incredible – and short – goalie fight.

Cyclones goalie, Michael Houser, was originally told by the referee to remain in his crease as Vay backed up his teammate.

But let’s face it, when was he ever going to obey orders when the scene was screaming out for the goalie’s to go at it, prompting Vay to skate to center ice to meet Houser as the action exploded in the third period.

ONE PUNCH KNOCKOUT

But the latter would’ve wished he didn’t make the wasted journey, suffering a brutal one-punch knockout, as you’ll be able to see in the video and tweets below.

The sweet left hook instantly dropped Houser, before Vay leaned over to check on his opponent.

Vay may have left their short bout as the victor, but according to Bobby Metcalf of the Quad-City Times, he was hit with a hefty penalty for his actions, that's despite him helping Houser up afterwards.

He posted: “Not often you see a goalie given 19 minutes of penalties at once. That’s what Adam Vay was hit with in the third period.”

A brutal knockout punch, worldwide media attention and a 3-2 win on the night; not a bad night’s work for Vay and the Mallards.

