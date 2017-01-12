Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Roman Reigns.

Kevin Owens’ apron powerbomb of Roman Reigns looks absolutely brutal in slow-mo

Monday Night Raw this week saw Chris Jericho pin Roman Reigns to become the new United States champion with the help of his best friend Kevin Owens in a 2-on-1 handicap match.

Jericho is one of only a handful of superstars to have won all the titles which WWE has to offer throughout the duration of his career, as he had never won the US championship before pinning The Big Dog in the middle of the ring on Monday.

Reigns took a beating by the two best friends during the match, being on the end of Owens' powerbomb into the apron, as well as Y2J's codebreaker which concluded the match. It was all recorded in slow-motion too.

As you can see in the video below, the powerbomb on the apron which the former Shield member received thanks to K.O. looks even more brutal slowed down than what it did in real speed.

For a match that it feels like the WWE have repeated and recycled over and over again for the past two months, this bout felt more fresh and exciting than the previous encounters between the three.

Jericho looks more than likely to enter the Royal Rumble as the United States champion, and possibly even WrestleMania 33 later this year as Reigns focuses his attention solely on Owens and the Universal title.

There have been rumors that WWE could crown The Big Dog as a double champion at The Showcase of The Immortals in April, but The Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla should still be walking into the show as the US title holder after what he has done since his return and teaming up with Owens.

Topics:
WWE
Chris Jericho
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns

