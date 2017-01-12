Rest in Peace to the San Diego Chargers. Those beautiful San Diego people now have no team to cheer for after Dean Spanos ripped their hearts out with the move to Los Angeles.

The big question remains: who do the left-behind Chargers fans now devote their Sunday too? Sure just focusing on fantasy and RedZone would be the smart choice, but every man, woman and child needs to support a team.

This is where we come in. Here's a quick rundown of the teams that San Diegans should start rooting for.

Green Bay Packers

You are free from the Spanos rule, so celebrate by moving to a team where it is literally impossible to be mad at the front office and ownership, because you might eventually be a part-owner. What more beautiful symmetry can there be. Also, the Packers are actually good, but not great enough not to shoot themselves in the foot most years.

San Francisco 49ers

There's only one reason for this: Stockholm Syndrome. Chargers fans have gotten used to a team in turmoil and need that fix. Enter Jed York and a 49ers team in disarray.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns may have only won one game this season, but with all the draft picks and young talent on the roster, they should be good soon. We promise. Get on the Browns bandwagon now before the train leaves the station.

Los Angeles Rams

Because why the hell not! Just go support the new rivals of your former team. I mean, the Rams aren't that great now, but you'll be able to get tickets and it will be a good chance to top up on your tan.

Dallas Cowboys

You deserve it, Chargers fans. After years of suffering through the sheer waste of Philip Rivers' career and untalented players getting starting roles, why not just treat yourselves and choose a team that are going to be very good for a long time. Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott are fun, plus everyone from Cali to Boston knows a Cowboys fan so you won't be in too bad company.

Just enjoy it.

