Barcelona picked up their first official victory of the new year on Wednesday night with a 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao in the second leg of their Copa del Rey last 16 tie.

The Catalan giants lost the first leg 2-1 in controversial circumstances, however goals from Luis Suarez, Neymar and Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp secured their path to the next round.

By their incredibly high standards, Barca have been a bit inconsistent this season and find themselves third in La Liga, five points behind leaders Real Madrid, having played a game more.

However, normal service was resumed yesterday with the famed MSN all getting onto the scoresheet, meaning the trio have now scored a whopping 301 goals together since joining forces back in 2014.

Suarez's fantastic volley was his 100th goal for Barcelona, and having reached that milestone in just 120 games, it means he got there quicker than Messi, whose free-kick was his third in as many games in 2017.

Meanwhile, Neymar's penalty against Bilbao put him on the scoresheet for the first time in a competitive match since Barca's 4-0 thrashing of Manchester City in October.

So, having finally ended his lengthy goal drought, Neymar took to social media immediately after Wednesday's win and used it as an opportunity to hit back at his critics in clever fashion.

Neymar responds to Marca criticism

After Barcelona's 1-1 draw at Villarreal in the league on Sunday, Marca posted an article which was titled "La MSN, mucha M, poca S y nada N", meaning "The MSN, Messi More, Suárez Less, Neymar Nothing”.

In response to that headline, Neymar uploaded a selfie of himself, Suarez and Messi on Instagram following last night's win, with the caption "(M)uito Pouco(S) (N)ada", which literally means “very”, “little” and “nothing”.

The 24-year-old ex-Santos forward was clearly trolling Marca for their criticism of MSN and decided to make a little joke at their expense.

Marca's response to Neymar

The Madrid-based newspaper published an article on Neymar's social media activity after the game, however it was amusingly extremely far down the right-hand side of their home page.

In it, they pointed out Neymar had put up messages on his social accounts within 30 minutes of the Copa del Rey match finishing and also reminded its readers that the Brazilian's goal was only a penalty.

It was the first time that Messi, Suarez and Neymar all scored in a game since September and they'll all hope to continue their goalscoring form when the defending Spanish champions host high-flying Las Palmas on Saturday.

