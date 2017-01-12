Paul Pogba may be the world’s most expensive footballer and getting paid more than any other player in the Premier League - with £290,000-per-week wages - but the Frenchman hasn’t had it all his own way this season.

On Monday, he discovered that he had missed out on FIFA’s World XI by just two votes - the smallest margin to separate two players in FIFA voting history.

That sums up Pogba’s luck this season.

Despite the midfielder starting to find form, as Jose Mourinho’s side have won eight on the trot, Pogba has hit the woodwork an incredible seven times in all competitions.

The former Juventus star saw a brilliant free-kick cannon back off an upright against Hull City in Tuesday's EFL Cup semi-final win.

In the Premier League, Pogba struck the bar against Watford and Stoke and hit the post with a free-kick against Spurs before doing the same against Sunderland and Middlesbrough, first with a curling effort from distance and then with an overhead kick. He's also hit the post in United's 1-0 EFL Cup win over Manchester City.

If you don’t believe us - take a look at the video below to show each occasion he has done so.

Please note - it seems his effort against Manchester City in the EFL Cup has been left out of the compilation:

And Pogba’s luck epitomises the luck of his side.

Including Pogba’s efforts, the Red Devils have hit the woodwork an incredible 19 times.

If all of those had gone in, United could be eight points better off - a points haul that would put them second in the league on 47 points, just two behind leaders Chelsea.

Their neighbours, City, have struck the woodwork 17 times in all competitions with midfielder Kevin de Bruyne also hitting the bar or post a combined seven times.

Incidentally, David Moyes’ Sunderland have hit the woodwork just once in their 24 matches in all competitions.

