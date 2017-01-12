Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Numerous names have been discussed.

Christian amongst speculated names for 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction

Published Add your comment

With the Royal Rumble pay-per-view edging closer, and effectively kicking off the Road to WrestleMania, it’s only a matter of time before the WWE begins to announce the Hall of Fame nominees.

Two names have already been leaked and are rumoured to be a lock for the historic night.

2017 HALL OF FAME

They are former WCW Champion Diamond Dallas Page, and former Intercontinental Champion Rick Rude.

They are two stars that fans have wanted in the Hall of Fame for many years now, especially DDP who is responsible for turning around the lives of many former WWE stars.

However, Bryan Alvarez recently spoke on the Wrestling Observer Radio and listed other names that are seriously being discussed to go in this year alongside DDP and Rude.

POTENTIAL INDUCTEES

There have been strong rumours that a current WWE employee will be given the nod this year, and the name being thrown around is current NXT general manager, William Regal.

Former WWE tag team champions, The Natural Disasters are also expected to be inducted with Fred Ottman who played Typhoon going in alongside John Tenta, better known as Earthquake, with the latter being inducted posthumously as he passed away in 2006.

Current agent and former WWE Tag Team Champion Mike Rotunda – who went by the name Irwin R. Schyster – could also be inducted on April 1, and it’ll be interesting to see whether real-life sons Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas will be the ones introduce him.

Finally, WWE’s 12th Grand Slam Champion, Christian is also rumoured to be joining the class this year, and it’s no secret who will most likely be the star inducting him into the Hall of Fame.

WWE could be announcing the headline nominee as early as next week, as the tickets for the ceremony are expected to officially go on sale at around the same time.

Would you be happy to see these legends in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

