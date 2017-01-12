For over a year, The New Day were the WWE Tag Team champions and they completely dominated the division, but in recent times their act is becoming a bit stale.

At Roadblock: End of the Line back in December, their tag team title reign came to an end after 483 days when they lost to Cesaro and Sheamus. They have since failed to recapture them in their rematch clause.

For some time now, though, their gimmick has started to get repetitive. One source has claimed the WWE could be altering their gimmick drastically in order to make them fresh once more.

According to a report by Daily Wrestling News: "We may be getting a heel turn from The New Day soon. Another idea discussed for the group would see them split up but there’s no word yet on what they may have in store for Kofi Kingston, Big E or Xavier Woods after the split.

"There are several people against a turn by The New Day due to their merchandise sales, which are still moving but aren’t as hot as they once were."

If you're not making the same amount of money you once were, the WWE is going to change things up in order to try and adjust that. It looks as though we could either see the team become a heel stable, or split up altogether.

All three members declared their participation in the Royal Rumble match on the first Monday Night Raw of the new year. This could be the stage where the three either turn heel or split up from one another. You know what they say; new year, new me.

If that is the case, it would bring an end to one of the most cultivating tag teams in WWE's recent history, and one of the most successful ones too. However, with limited tag teams on Raw at the moment, a heel turn for The New Day seems the more likely path the company takes.

