Graeme Souness names his Manchester United-Liverpool combined XI - Twitter reacts

A combined XI of two teams is something that is often done to whet the appetite of fans before a big match.

With a clash between Manchester United and Liverpool taking place on Sunday, Sky Sports thought they would get one of their most senior pundits to do just that.

Now, much has been made of the Liverpool bias on Sky Sports with the likes of Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp and Phil Thompson appearing regularly.

But it was another ex-Liverpool man that they asked to do a combined XI ahead of the United clash.

That’s right, Graeme Souness got the honour - and it’s fair to say that he’s upset quite a few people.

Here is the team:

Ok, there’s a few issues with Souness’ side.

A back four made up entirely of Liverpool players? United have conceded 19 and their rivals have let in 24. But all of United’s defenders have been ignored?

Ok, Michael Carrick, Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana have all been brilliant this season but it can certainly be argued that Paul Pogba deserves a place after his form recently.

And putting Juan Mata on the right suggests that he hasn’t watched football for a couple of years. The Spaniard may have played on the right wing for Chelsea, but, these days, he plays very centrally.

Twitter reacts

It’s fair to say that Twitter have let rip on Souness and have heavily criticised his XI. Take a look at the best reaction:

Forget about ‘combining’ for now, the clash between Manchester United and Liverpool is set to be an enthralling encounter.

The home side head into the game in fantastic form and will surely fancy their chances in front of their own fans.

As for Jurgen Klopp’s side, they come into the game on the back of three disappointing performances and results (2-2 away to Sunderland in the league, 0-0 at home to Plymouth in the FA Cup and a 1-0 loss against Southampton in their EFL Cup semi-final first-leg).

However, they know a win at the Theatre of Dreams would out them eight points clear of their arch-rivals as they attempt to catch Chelsea at the top of the league.

