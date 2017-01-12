Manchester United welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford on Sunday, knowing a win would put them just two points behind the Merseyside club.

Jose Mourinho's men are top of the Premier League form table, they've won their last nine matches in a row across all competitions and are unbeaten in their last 15 outings.

Ahead of the huge clash with their arch rivals, United legend Rio Ferdinand, who spent 12 years at the club, provided an exclusive column for their official website, covering things from tactical approaches to the key factors behind Mourinho's transformation of his team.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The classy ex-central defender won 17 major honours as a Red Devil, including six league titles and the Champions League, and he's explained why it's only a matter of time before his former club are competing for the big trophies once again.

Rio: One player crucial to United team

The 38-year-old Englishman has heaped praise onto one current Man Utd star and he feels that this player is crucial to the team, the way Mourinho wants to play and the main reason why United have gone on such an impressive winning run.

Article continues below

"What he (Mourinho) needed to do was find a formation and find the personnel to fit," Ferdinand wrote on ManUtd.com. "He's come across it, and the real crux of that was within the football club when he got there, and that's Michael Carrick.

"I said it under Louis van Gaal and David Moyes: Michael is so crucial to the football team. It’s obvious how good he is on the ball, but I think more important is how he is defensively.

"The roving eye just looking for an entertaining football match probably won’t see it, but in terms of defensive positions and shielding the back four, he’s one of the best I’ve played with. I think he’s the best around at the moment."

What makes Carrick so good?

Rio added: "When there’s a turnover and Michael receives the ball, he doesn’t play it sideways if he doesn’t have to; he’d rather play a ball through the lines and into the attacking third. Our most dangerous players are our attacking players and they need the ball quick and early.

"Over the last few years, we were playing so slowly that other teams were able to get back into their two blocks of four and wait for us to break them down. That becomes difficult, no matter who you are.

"Whereas when Carrick plays, he gets the ball, plays it through the lines and then our attacking players are facing the opposition’s back four, which gives us more opportunities to get shots off or create chances, and goals are scored this way.

"He’s a vital component to the way that works, and also to Mourinho’s tactics. There aren’t many players in the world who can carry that out, but Michael is one."

World-class signings making an impact

Ferdinand also believes that the statement of intent Mourinho sent out by signing four top-class players in his first transfer window in the club proves that United are moving in the right direction.

"Another key to United’s improvement has been the form and the star quality of the summer signings," the former centre-back stated. "(Paul) Pogba, (Henrikh) Mkhitaryan and (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic are world-class superstars.

"We’re now back into signing world-class players. With Mourinho, I just think it’s a case of how long it’s going to take him to get things how he wants them.

"I think, looking at the run we’re on now, finishing in the top four is definitely something we can look at. Anything beyond that would be great but I’m not looking any further than getting back into the Champions League, consolidating and moving on from there.

Rio on United v Liverpool

"With that in mind, this weekend’s game just grows and grows in importance. It was huge anyway because it always is but, when you consider the stakes for both teams, the talent on the pitch and the quality of the two managers, it’s a game which is just absolutely huge."

It promises to be a showpiece occasion at the Theatre of Dreams, so click here to check out Rio's full column for this weekend's massive match.

What do YOU think Man Utd can achieve under Mourinho, and what do YOU think will happen when they play Liverpool on Sunday? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms