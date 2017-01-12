Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Shawn Michaels rules out ring return - won't wrestle ever again

Shawn Michaels made an appearance on WWE's Monday Night Raw this week, where many thought he could possibly be announcing he would be entering the Royal Rumble match.

Unfortunately, this wasn't the case, but if it was, it would have been the first time The Heartbreak Kid has competed in a match since WrestleMania XXVI in 2010 when he faced The Undertaker.

Since that day he lost and was retired by The Deadman, HBK has constantly been asked if he would honor the retirement clause or eventually make a return to the ring. He was asked this question once more by TMZ Sports on Thursday.

As you can see in the video below, when Michaels was asked if he would be making a return to the ring, he said: "No, not if I can help it."

Same answer as always then. HBK will keep on honoring the retirement clause that came with his match against The Undertaker just under seven years ago. Then again, the WWE works in mysterious ways, so you can never rule out a return completely.

Since the Royal Rumble is taking place in Mr. WrestleMania's hometown of San Antonio, you can see why so many people have been asking him lately if he would be coming out of retirement for the event.

He's bound to be showing up for the event in some way, but probably not to step in the ring for a match. When he returned earlier this week, he helped Big Cass beat Jinder Mahal by hitting Rusev with Sweet Chin Music, so perhaps he could assist him once more if Cass declares himself for the Rumble.

HBK seems satisfied with his wrestling career, but many members of the WWE universe would love to see him compete in one more match.

Shawn Michaels
WWE
Royal Rumble
