Payet.

Dimitri Payet's tweet after he signed new West Ham contract now looks awkward

Dimitri Payet has gone from a West Ham hero to a West Ham villain after it was reported that he is refusing to play for the Hammers.

Slaven Bilic revealed that the star man doesn’t want to play for the club anymore after they rejected a £19m bid from his former club Marseille earlier this month.

The French international has been told to stay away from the first-team until he addresses his attitude and is highly unlikely that he’ll feature against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Bilic said in his pre-match news conference: "We have said we don't want to sell our best players but Dimitri Payet does not want to play for us

"We are not going to sell him. I spoke to the chairman and this is not a money issue. We gave him a long contract because we want him to stay.

"He is refusing to play for us. I have a team to manage. He's probably been tapped up. Until he changes his attitude and shows the commitment the club have shown him, he is out of the team.

"We had a conversation a couple of days ago but this began 10 days or so ago when the window opens.

"I feel angry. We gave him everything. I feel let down, angry, disappointed. I understand the players now are being tapped up. The team gave him everything."

West Ham United v Sunderland - Premier League

Payet's contract

It’s a sign of the lack of loyalty in modern football.

During his incredible debut season - which saw him score 12 goals in all competitions and earn West Ham a Europa League spot - the club rewarded him with a brand new contract.

The five-and-a-half-year deal was signed back in February and was the most lucrative contract in the club’s history - worth £125,000-per-week.

West Ham United v Accrington Stanley - EFL Cup Third Round

Immediately after signing it, Payet posted a tweet that now looks incredibly awkward.

It read: “I say & I repeat I'm proud to wear the shirt of West Ham. My future is here and I hope for many years.”

Well, less than a year later, he wants to leave.

Oooops.

Since hearing the latest news on Payet’s future, West Ham fans has found this archived tweet and have responded brilliantly to it.

Check out some of the replies: (we’ve excluded all of those that contained explicit language - of which there were many).

Mark Noble

