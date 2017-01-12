Earlier today, Morgan Schneiderlin completed a move from Manchester United to Everton for an initial £20 million, a fee which could rise to £24 million.

The 27-year-old midfielder signed on a four-and-a-half year contract and the deal sees him reunite with Ronald Koeman, who managed him for a season at Southampton.

Schneiderlin joined United in July 2015 for £25 million and played 39 times in his first season, however he's been desperately starved of first-team football this term, yet to a start a single Premier League game in the 2016-17 campaign.

He played a meagre 11 minutes of top-flight football under Jose Mourinho and made just eight appearances under the "Special One" before swapping Old Trafford for Goodison Park.

The Frenchman, whose only goal for the Red Devils came in a win at Everton last season, hasn't featured at all since November, but he took time after joining the Merseyside club to send a message to all the Man United supporters.

Schneiderlin sends message to Man Utd fans

After the transfer was confirmed by both clubs, Schneiderlin posted a picture on Instagram of himself playing for United with the words "Thank you Manchester United".

As you can see further down the page, the former Saints star accompanied that image with a message which said: "I would like first to thanks all the fans of Manchester United for their support throughout the 18 months I spend with you.

"It was very special, of course I wanted to do more for this football club but it didn't happen for some reason that I respect. Secondly I wish the very best for the future to all the players and all the staff of Manchester United."

Schneiderlin excited by Everton challenge

His next two posts were more aimed towards his new set of supporters, expressing his delight at signing for Everton and promising to give everything for his new club.

Upon completing the move, Schneiderlin also said, via the BBC: "Everton is a big club in the history of English football. I have always loved the atmosphere in the stadium. I can't wait to play and to represent this great club.

"There is a manager in place here that I know and he can get the best out of me. I know his style and how he likes to play football. He was very good with me from the start and I enjoyed playing football under him (at Southampton)."

Schneiderlin is hungrier than ever to get some regular playing time as he looks to force his way back into the France squad, and his Everton debut could come this Sunday when the Toffees host United's neighbours Manchester City.

