Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Schneiderlin barely featured under Mourinho.

Morgan Schneiderlin sends message to Manchester United fans after joining Everton

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Earlier today, Morgan Schneiderlin completed a move from Manchester United to Everton for an initial £20 million, a fee which could rise to £24 million.

The 27-year-old midfielder signed on a four-and-a-half year contract and the deal sees him reunite with Ronald Koeman, who managed him for a season at Southampton.

Schneiderlin joined United in July 2015 for £25 million and played 39 times in his first season, however he's been desperately starved of first-team football this term, yet to a start a single Premier League game in the 2016-17 campaign.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

He played a meagre 11 minutes of top-flight football under Jose Mourinho and made just eight appearances under the "Special One" before swapping Old Trafford for Goodison Park.

The Frenchman, whose only goal for the Red Devils came in a win at Everton last season, hasn't featured at all since November, but he took time after joining the Merseyside club to send a message to all the Man United supporters.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: The Rock absolutely roasted Tom Brady and it is incredible

WATCH: The Rock absolutely roasted Tom Brady and it is incredible

Russell Wilson asked if he would throw goal-line Super Bowl pass again

Russell Wilson asked if he would throw goal-line Super Bowl pass again

Huge WrestleMania 33 match in doubt after Vince McMahon U-turn

Huge WrestleMania 33 match in doubt after Vince McMahon U-turn

WWE scrapping WrestleMania 33 match - making major stipulation change

WWE scrapping WrestleMania 33 match - making major stipulation change

Dimitri Payet’s Wikipedia page has been savagely edited by West Ham fans

Dimitri Payet’s Wikipedia page has been savagely edited by West Ham fans

Twitter can't believe Graeme Souness' Man Utd-Liverpool combined XI [Tweets]

Twitter can't believe Graeme Souness' Man Utd-Liverpool combined XI [Tweets]

Schneiderlin sends message to Man Utd fans

After the transfer was confirmed by both clubs, Schneiderlin posted a picture on Instagram of himself playing for United with the words "Thank you Manchester United".

As you can see further down the page, the former Saints star accompanied that image with a message which said: "I would like first to thanks all the fans of Manchester United for their support throughout the 18 months I spend with you.

"It was very special, of course I wanted to do more for this football club but it didn't happen for some reason that I respect. Secondly I wish the very best for the future to all the players and all the staff of Manchester United."

Schneiderlin excited by Everton challenge

His next two posts were more aimed towards his new set of supporters, expressing his delight at signing for Everton and promising to give everything for his new club.

Upon completing the move, Schneiderlin also said, via the BBC: "Everton is a big club in the history of English football. I have always loved the atmosphere in the stadium. I can't wait to play and to represent this great club.

"There is a manager in place here that I know and he can get the best out of me. I know his style and how he likes to play football. He was very good with me from the start and I enjoyed playing football under him (at Southampton)."

p1b6a8gprv1amqhk61h641rkf15139.jpg

Schneiderlin is hungrier than ever to get some regular playing time as he looks to force his way back into the France squad, and his Everton debut could come this Sunday when the Toffees host United's neighbours Manchester City.

What do YOU make of Schneiderlin's £24M move from Man Utd to Everton? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Everton
Football
Premier League
Morgan Schneiderlin
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again