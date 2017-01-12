Zinedine Zidane travelled to Sevilla on Thursday night knowing his Real Madrid side already had the comfort of a 3-0 advantage from the first leg at the Bernabeu.

With that in mind, the French manager rotated his squad yet again, starting Alvaro Morata and youngster Mariano Diaz upfront, while the likes of Luka Modric, James Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo weren't even on the bench.

Sevilla, currently second in La Liga, took the lead after just ten minutes through a Danilo own goal, but Los Blancos levelled the score three minutes into the second half thanks to a wonderful solo goal from Marco Asensio.

Prior to the Copa del Rey last 16 second leg clash, the talented 20-year-old had scored six goals in 19 appearances for the reigning Champions League holders this season, and he registered his seventh of the campaign in some style.

Asensio scores wonderful solo goal

Real goalkeeper Kiko Casilla punched a Sevilla corner away from his goal and, as you can see in the video further down the page, what Asensio did next was another indication of why he is held in such high regard in the Spanish capital.

He latched onto Casilla's clearance around 12 yards outside the edge of his own box and produced a lovely dinked touch to get past the first onrushing Sevilla player before breaking into their half.

The attacking midfielder showed good control and impressive pace to break clear of the last man. Even when it appeared Asensio had been caught up in the race towards goal, he kept his composure and coolly found the back of the net from 10 yards out.

This is the latest in a number of outstanding finishes from the youngster, including his chip at Real Sociedad which sealed victory on the opening weekend of the season as well as his screamer against Sevilla in the 2016 UEFA Super Cup from just over 25 yards.

The home side regained the lead five minutes afterwards courtesy of ex-Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic, but Real progressed on aggregate and the cup game will undoubtedly be remembered for Asensio's fantastic breakaway strike.

