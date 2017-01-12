Things haven’t all gone too smoothly for Joe Hart since he moved to Torino last summer.

The goalkeeper - who is on loan from Manchester City - has made a couple of errors in Italy as he tries to bounce back from the disappointment of being offloaded by Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

His Torino side sit eighth in the league table and they look set for mid-table mediocrity this season.

But one thing you certainly can’t accuse Hart of is a lack of passion.

The ‘keeper can, sometimes, be a little bit too fired up for matches if anything.

Hart received criticism for being ‘too passionate’ in the tunnel before England’s Euro 2016 clash against Wales - a match where he made a massive mistake to allow Gareth Bale to score a speculative free-kick against him.

Before that, he showed even more passion in England’s previous tournament - at the World Cup 2014 - when he screamed at the ball-boy to give him ‘the f***ing ball’ when it went out for a goal-kick.

But Hart can use that passion to his advantage at times - like being brave when attempting to keep the ball from out of his net.

That’s what he did during Torino’s Copa Italia clash against AC Milan on Thursday.

Hart's injury

Hart came out to meet opponent Gianluca Lapadula who, accidentally, caught his face with his studs. It was a horrible clash, take a look:

But Hart is a warrior and, with a hilarious looking bandage, he continued.

Sporting his bandage and a very swollen cheek, Hart was later humiliated when Lapadula rounded him with a series of dummies leaving Hart crawling around on the ball before the ball was eventually cleared off the line.

Check it out:

Despite Andrea Belotti’s opener, Milan went on to win 2-1 thanks to goals from Juraj Kucka and Giacomo Bonaventura.

Hart is definitely going to be sore in the morning.

