Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Paul George.

Twitter reacts to the Denver Nuggets' huge win over the Indiana Pacers in London

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets contested the NBA's seventh regular season game in London at the O2 Arena in what turned out to be a high scoring affair. 

The Nuggets came away with a convincing 140-112 victory as they blew their opponents away with a strong second-half showing.

With tickets selling out in under an hour for this year's fixture, there was a sell-out crowd in the arena which created another great atmosphere.

As well as those in the O2, there were many others watching the coverage on BT Sport and as usual, Twitter was the platform for everybody to share and express their thoughts on the game.

It's fair to say it went down well with fans.

There were a number of highlight plays, but the play of the night surely belongs to Nuggets point guard Emmanuel Mudiay who got the crowd off their feet with a vicious dunk in the third quarter on the Pacers' Kevin Seraphin. 

As with every NBA regular season game in London, the celebrities were out in force from Premier League footballers, to musicians and more.

The fans in the UK may not have been treated to a closely contested affair but they were given an enjoyable game nonetheless with Denver putting up an NBA London Games record of 140 points.

Indiana and their superstar Paul George, in particular, will be disappointed not to have put on a better showing for their audience in London but overall it was another successful game for the NBA as we all look forward to next year's encounter.  

Topics:
Northwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Indiana Pacers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Denver Nuggets
Paul George
Danilo Gallinari

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again