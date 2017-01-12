The Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets contested the NBA's seventh regular season game in London at the O2 Arena in what turned out to be a high scoring affair.

The Nuggets came away with a convincing 140-112 victory as they blew their opponents away with a strong second-half showing.

With tickets selling out in under an hour for this year's fixture, there was a sell-out crowd in the arena which created another great atmosphere.

As well as those in the O2, there were many others watching the coverage on BT Sport and as usual, Twitter was the platform for everybody to share and express their thoughts on the game.

It's fair to say it went down well with fans.

There were a number of highlight plays, but the play of the night surely belongs to Nuggets point guard Emmanuel Mudiay who got the crowd off their feet with a vicious dunk in the third quarter on the Pacers' Kevin Seraphin.

As with every NBA regular season game in London, the celebrities were out in force from Premier League footballers, to musicians and more.

The fans in the UK may not have been treated to a closely contested affair but they were given an enjoyable game nonetheless with Denver putting up an NBA London Games record of 140 points.

Indiana and their superstar Paul George, in particular, will be disappointed not to have put on a better showing for their audience in London but overall it was another successful game for the NBA as we all look forward to next year's encounter.