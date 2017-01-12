These days, it seems as though every single Real Madrid match is full of dramatic moments and last-gasp goals, and Thursday evening was no different.

Having won the first leg at the Bernabeu 3-0, Real progressed to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey after an entertaining 3-3 draw away to Sevilla.

Marco Asensio's brilliant solo goal after running with the ball from just outside his own box gave Real the perfect start to the second half but, with seven minutes to go, they found themselves 2-1 down. Enter Sergio Ramos.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Ramos does it again

Like he always seems to do, the inspirational Madrid captain popped up with a late goal which sparked his side into rescuing their remarkable unbeaten streak, and this time it was from 12 yards out.

As you can see in the videos below, with opposition fans trying to put him off, the 30-year-old defender converted the spot-kick in incredibly classy fashion by pulling off the famous 'panenka' penalty.

Article continues below

It was a finish which resembled his boss' penalty in the 2006 World Cup final, and Karim Benzema's 93rd minute strike then salvaged a draw for Zinedine Zidane's men, with the result being their 40th in this incredible unbeaten run.

Record-breaking Real

That means that the Champions League holders have now broken Barcelona's Spanish record of 39 consecutive matches unbeaten, which they set under current manager Luis Enrique between 2015 and 2016.

Los Blancos have not lost a competitive fixture since German side Wolfsburg defeated them in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in April last year.

Fans react to Ramos' panenka

Ramos' celebration was understandably pretty muted, given the fact he scored at the home of his former club, however football fans were absolutely loving his cheeky effort and they took to Twitter to let everyone know about it. Check out the best reaction below.

Overall, Real won the tie 6-3 on aggregate and they would love a similar scoreline this weekend when they face Sevilla again, but this time in La Liga action.

Stars like Luka Modric, James Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo will almost certainly return to Zidane's squad, and a win over the team currently second in the table will put them eight points ahead of defending champions Barca, having played the same number of games.

How long do YOU think Real will remain unbeaten for? Will they dethrone Barca as La Liga champions this season? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms