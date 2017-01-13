Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

DeGale has won three successive world title fights.

James DeGale reveals the career goal that involves Arsenal

James DeGale wants to set up a dream fight at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium by beating Badou Jack on Saturday.

DeGale has not fought in Britain since November 2014 but has won three consecutive world title fights in North America in that time. Despite his success abroad, DeGale’s reputation has suffered as a result of not fighting in England with others, in particular Anthony Joshua, attracting more attention.

The 30-year-old will fight in America yet again this weekend when he takes on US-based Badou Jack at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday. His promoter Eddie Hearn hopes it will be one step closer to DeGale’s dream fight at the Emirates Stadium.

"I'm confident James will do it and I've never seen him as focused before a fight as he is for this one," Hearn told ESPN.

"You only have to look at the pictures of him and to look at his body definition and you can see he's a different animal than his last fight.

"I can't see him losing many rounds against Jack. His skillset is on another level. Providing we get the rub of the green with the judges, I can't see James losing the fight.

"James has had it too comfortable for some of his fights in the States. He switched off for a few rounds against Andre Dirrell. But he has a fear of losing in this fight which he didn't have against Lucian Bute and Rogelio Medina.

James DeGale Media Workout

"I don't think Jack has got the power or the skill to stop him. A wide points victory is probable. Callum Smith is the WBC mandatory challenger so will face the winner -- I can't see the winner giving up the belt, so there's no way around it.

"DeGale against Smith is a brilliant fight for the UK. The Emirates for James, that's his dream fight, and there's Anfield [in Liverpool] as well, but as champion James would like it in London and Callum wouldn't have a problem with that."

Wladamir Klitschko
David Haye
Boxing
James de Gale

