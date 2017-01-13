Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tennis

Djokovic feels he is back to his best ahead of the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic reveals how he feels ahead of the Australian Open

Football News
Former world number one, Novak Djokovic, has said he feels in “phenomenal” condition ahead of the first Grand Slam of 2017.

Djokovic is set to compete in the Australian Open, which begins in Melbourne on Monday, and the Serbian believes he is back to his best following his Qatar Open title win in Doha last weekend.

After a fantastic start to 2016, in which the 29-year old joined an exclusive list by achieving a Career Grand Slam, Djokovic suffered a staggering drop in form which saw him exit Wimbledon in the third round to Sam Querrey, before suffering a first-round exit at the Olympics, followed by defeat to Stan Wawrinka in the US Open Final.

However, Djokovic has an incredible record at the Australian Open, having won the competition a previous six times. If the Serbian was to win the event for a third consecutive time this year, he would become the first player in history to win the tournament seven times.

Speaking ahead of the Open, which is due to start in a fortnight’s time, Djokovic claimed he was “feeling phenomenal”.

"I'm feeling phenomenal," said Djokovic.

"I'm excited as everyone else to be at probably the best Grand Slam in our sport. Considering the memories that I had here and the results in the past, I'm glad to be back again.”

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN

"This is the year in 2017 for seven, seven - I don't know, I'm not a numerologist, but it sounds good."

Djokovic also spoke of his excitement at reigniting his long-time rivalry with Andy Murray who clinched the world no1 spot from the 12-time major winner late last year.

"Andy has absolutely deserved to be No 1 in the world. He has had a tremendous last six months of 2016 and this year we've already played a thrilling match,” he said.

Djokovic added that he was “pumped” to be back in Melbourne and it gave him “goosebumps coming back” to somewhere he’s had so much success in the past.

