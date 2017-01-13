The Denver Nuggets secured a huge 140-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA's seventh regular season game in London at the O2 Arena.

The Western Conference franchise blew their opponents away with a strong second-half showing and were deserving winners.

While the game was the main attraction and drew everybody's attention, there were also some interesting things both on and off the court that you may have missed.

Here are five things that we spotted:

Union Jack socks

In honour of their surroundings, players from both teams donned socks featuring the Union Jack flag. It was certainly a nice touch by the two franchises.

You can see Denver's Danilo Gallinari modeling them below:

Dikembe Mutombo reception

There was a sell-out crowd at the O2 Arena once again with around 20,000 people attending the game which made for a terrific atmosphere.

However, the loudest cheer of the night wasn't for anything that happened on the floor or any of the players on show; it was for NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo.

The former Nuggets star was presented to the crowd along with former players Isiah Thomas, John Amaechi, Marcus Camby and Ronny Turiaf and he received a great reception.

Paul George responds to hecklers

The fans at the NBA Global Games in London are usually neutral and just want to be entertained. Therefore the atmosphere tends to be friendly and jovial.

However, it appears some fans didn't fall under that bracket in this encounter. Pacers star Paul George had a night to forget as he put up just 10 points on 2-of-12 shooting from the field.

His frustrations seemed to get the better of him as he exchanged words with a heckler from the crowd. Players do normally ignore this sort of thing, but PG13 wasn't having any of it.

He will hope he gets his groove back when he and the Pacers return home.

Gallinari cheer

The night didn't end well for George and it didn't start too great either. He and Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari each addressed the crowd prior to tip-off on behalf of their organisations to thank them for turning out.

It was the Italian, though, who got the better reaction from the crowd. My guess is there were one or two of his fellow countrymen in the stands cheering him on.

Celebs out in force

This fixture in London has become synonymous with a large number of celebrities attending and this year was no different.

Premier League footballers, predominantly from London-based clubs, made up the majority of the famous faces in the crowd, but there were other well-known stars from the entertainment world too.

The likes of Thierry Henry, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Dele Alli, Michael Ballack, Ellie Goulding, Tinie Tempah and more were taking in the game at the O2.