Floyd Mayweather reveals how much money he made during his boxing career

Despite offering UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor $15 million to face him in a boxing match, Floyd Mayweather is adamant that he is happily retired, claiming that he has no financial incentive to return to the sport after making over $800 million during his 49 fight career.

Mayweather retired from boxing with a perfect 49-0 record following a unanimous decision victory over Andre Berto in September 2015, and played down talks that he could be ready to return to the ring during a guest appearance on ESPN's First Take on Wednesday.

When asked about a possible return during the show Mayweather said: “As of right now, absolutely not. I’m very, very, very comfortable.”

Article continues below

Whilst Mayweather, who turns 40 next month, did admit that he would entertain the idea of fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a lucrative crossover bout, the five-weight world champion claimed that even an offer over his usual $100 million purse would not necessarily bring him out of retirement, citing that his health was his main priority now.

“I feel my health is more important. My health is very, very important," he admitted.

Article continues below

"I made in the sport of boxing, just in the entertainment business, I made somewhere upwards of 800 million and I was able to make smart investments. This time is very, very valuable, very important to my children.”

Mayweather is known for his defensive boxing style in which he rarely gets hit and admits that he deliberately adopted this style over fears for his long-term health.

“It was always important to me. The less you get hit, the longer you last in the sport," he admitted.

"Everyone can see, you had so many legendary champions that took so much punishment and now they can barely walk, they can barely talk and I didn’t ever want to be put in that situation. I just wanted to be smart, take my time and surround myself with a smart team.”

Mayweather added that he was “very happy” being retired and was focusing on giving back to young fighters through his promotional company Mayweather Promotions.

“I’ve made 300 million in 30 minutes,” he said.

“I’m looking to find the next Floyd Mayweather because I’ve accomplished everything that I wanted to accomplish.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms