Warriors ease past Pistons; Knicks overcome Bulls; Spurs rout the Lakers

BULLS (19-21) 89, KNICKS (18-22) 104

Carmelo Anthony (23/9/6) led the Knicks to a big victory at Madison Square Garden, snapping a three-game losing streak. Derrick Rose (17/4/3) returned to the lineup to face his former team and helped to give New York a second straight win over Chicago this season. Without Jimmy Butler once again, the Bulls suffered a third straight loss despite the best efforts of Dwyane Wade (22/3/3).

PISTONS (18-23) 107, WARRIORS (34-6) 127

Steph Curry (24/2/6), Kevin Durant (25/6/9) and Klay Thompson (23/3/3) all had big nights offensively as they easily dispatched Detroit. The three stars all shot over 50 percent from the field on an efficient showing. Despite having five players in double figures, the Pistons struggled to cope with the Warriors' great offence. They were led by Marcus Morris (21/5/3) and Andre Drummond posted a double-double (12/10/0).

SPURS (31-8) 134, LAKERS (15-28) 94

San Antonio obliterated the Lakers at Staples Center with an offensive clinic. Kawhi Leonard (31/2/2) led six Spurs players with double-digit scoring outbursts in what was a stroll in Los Angeles. Former Laker Pau Gasol (22/9/6) also had a good night on his return, shooting a perfect 100 percent from the field. Julius Randle (22/6/5) was the only L.A. player to come away with any credit.

PELICANS (16-24) 104, NETS (8-30) 95

New Orleans continued their recent resurgence with a win on the road despite missing superstar Anthony Davis. Tyreke Evans (29/4/3), Terrence Jones (24/12/1) and Jrue Holiday (21/4/4) shared the scoring load in AD's absence. Brooklyn's woes continued, however, as they suffered their eighth consecutive defeat. Brook Lopez (20/6/3) had a team-high in points in the losing effort.

MAVERICKS (12-27) 113, SUNS (12-27) 108

Dallas had six players in double figures, including all five starters in a closely contested game with Phoenix in Mexico City. Deron Williams (23/12/2) rolled back the years with a strong performance and Harrison Barnes (22/5/4) continued his good individual season. Devin Booker (39/1/3) scored 28 points in the fourth quarter but it ultimately wasn't enough for the win.

PACERS (20-19) 112, NUGGETS (15-23) 140

Denver certainly enjoyed their trip to London as they blew out Indiana in the NBA's seventh regular season installment in the U.K. Nikola Jokic (22/10/7) came close to posting a triple-double as he came away with a game-high in points. Denver had six players in double figures on an impressive offensive display. C.J. Miles (20/4/1) led the Pacers in scoring.