Stick two characters like Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the same room and there are bound to be fireworks.

The pair briefly played together at Barcelona in 2009 and although Henry has been retired for a few years now, Ibrahimovic is still scoring goals left, right and centre at the top of the game.

They were reunited ahead of Sunday's exciting Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Liverpool to conduct an interview for Henry's current employers, Sky Sports.

It was never going to be a dull conversation between two of the greatest strikers to grace the sport over the last two decades, however, throw Paul Pogba into the mix as well and you've got the recipe for television gold.

Man United's record signing thought he was being clever by invading the interview but he might have been regretting it shortly after once Zlatan got stuck into him.

"If you want to sit between two big players, come," Ibrahimovic gestured towards Pogba off-camera - see the funny video below.

Henry did his best to keep the interview going but it was obvious the Swedish star's interest was now solely focused on mocking his teammate so the Sky pundit, probably wisely, tried to wrap it up.

There was still enough time for the trio to joke about Pogba's brilliant free-kick that cannoned back off the post against Hull on Wednesday.

Zlatan - United's usual set-piece taker - quickly pointed out that, because Pogba didn't score he will be back on free-kicks against Liverpool.

Prior to Pogba's invasion, Ibrahimovic admitted he feels like he has already answered his critics who felt he would struggle to succeed in the Premier League.

He added: “I have no problem [with the criticism] because I went through this my whole career, this is something that triggers me, gives me energy.

“People talking about me, saying: ‘You’re dead, you’re this, that’, ex-players talking, and I don’t even remember them when they were playing. But one thing for sure is they will remember me for the rest of their lives.

“After many years of talks like: ‘He can never make it in the Premier League, he can never make it there’, I had my little adventure going around different countries, and when they felt it was most difficult for me, I chose to come."

Jose Mourinho's men head into Sunday's clash on a run of nine straight wins in all competitions and it is no coincidence Ibrahimovic and Pogba's form has dramatically increased during that spell.

But there is no room for complacency when they take on Jurgen Klopp's side. A win will take the Red Devils to within two points of their Merseyside rivals who currently lie in second.

A defeat, though, will mean United face a tough fight on their hands in the second half of the season just to finish in the top four.

