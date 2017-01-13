Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Antonio Conte.

L'Equipe confirms PSG want to sign Chelsea striker

Friday's edition of L'Equipe will come as great interest to French-speaking Chelsea fans as their lead story concerns one of their own.

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge over the summer, Michy Batshuayi's fledgling career has stalled somewhat, and it's no surprise to see him being linked with a move away.

And now, according to the publication, Paris Saint-Germain could be about to offer him a lifeline to get himself back on track.

Despite the £32million fee to bring him to west London, the 23-year-old has struggled to establish himself in Antonio Conte's plans.

Recently, he had been linked with a move to Premier League strugglers Swansea in a swap deal for Spanish international striker Fernando Llorente.

But the Swans may now miss out on the Belgian international as PSG are ready to step up their interest in his services.

Now seemingly armed with the option, it would seem unlikely that he would want to stay in the Premier League to hover around the drop zone when he could return to a league he knows well and challenge for the title.

And according to the report, PSG are keen on signing the striker this month rather than waiting until the summer, as Unai Emery is a big admirer of the former Marseille man.

Following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure over the summer, the champions have been left with Edinson Cavani as their only major option up front and Emery is looking to bring Batshuayi back to France in oder to boost the club's options in the final third.

So far this season, Batshuayi has just four goals in 16 appearances to his name for Chelsea, with most of his games coming from the bench.

And while running away after just six months would represent something of a cop out, if his career is stalling he won't want to waste time, especially if a club like PSG want him.

