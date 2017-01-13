Sergio Ramos responds to Sevilla fans that abused his family

It was a mixed night for Sergio Ramos.

The defender's Panenka penalty caught the headlines as he helped Real Madrid extend their unbeaten run to an astonishing 40 games in all competitions.

But during Thursday night's 3-3 Copa Del Rey draw with Sevilla, he and his family endured some pretty disgraceful abuse from his former fans.

Having begun his career at the Sanchez Pizjuain, he's become accustomed to not being their favourite player since his transfer to the capital back in 2005.

But it seemed like there was an added element of animosity in the air as Madrid managed to chalk up a 6-3 aggregate win to secure their passage into the next round.

Players are no strangers to abuse, for many it's part and parcel of the game no matter how unsavoury, but that doesn't mean that it can't get under the skin.

Fans taunted Ramos endlessly on the, shouting things about his mother and his wife, which seems to be a particular point of reference for angry fans in Europe.

But not only that, they attempted to physically abuse the 30-year-old, too, by hurling bottles at him.

However, luckily, the fans' aim was poor and none of the objects thrown actually hit their intended target.

It didn't end there, though, as Sevilla fans waited for the player outside the changing room to abuse him again, as the video below shows.

After the game, the Spanish international addressed the abuse he received on a popular radio talk show on Onda Cero, and explained the reason for his Panenka.

"I did not disrespect anyone. I asked [goalkeeper David] Soria to forgive me, that I was not to blame," he said.

"I am not a fan of a section that has remembered my mother and insulted me from the first minute.

"This will always be my home, no matter how many people don’t understand that, they whistled me and they insulted my mother.

"I’ve been coming to the stadium for years and they have never received me how I would have liked, like they do to others. I would like that they received me in a different way, but I know it will not be like this. Players like Dani Alves and Ivan Rakitic, they receive them like gods."

