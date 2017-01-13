Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

Liverpool fans react to Mamadou Sakho's video from training

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Mamadou Sakho has had a frustrating 2016/17 season so far after being exiled by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The pair dramatically fell out during the Reds' pre-season tour of America and as a result, Sakho has been kept well away from the first team ever since.

He is no longer wanted at the club but has seemingly had trouble attracting new potential suitors to end his Anfield nightmare.

Article continues below

After becoming the forgotten man at Liverpool, and with the transfer window now open, Sakho has done his best to push his departure forward by reminding everyone of what he is actually capable of.

The former Paris Saint-Germain ace posted a compilation video of his best bits from a recent training session to his official Twitter account and it might just surprise you.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: The Rock absolutely roasted Tom Brady and it is incredible

WATCH: The Rock absolutely roasted Tom Brady and it is incredible

The strange precaution Jordy Nelson's willing to take to play in Packers vs. Cowboys

The strange precaution Jordy Nelson's willing to take to play in Packers vs. Cowboys

Update on Shane McMahon's WrestleMania booking - who he should face at the show

Update on Shane McMahon's WrestleMania booking - who he should face at the show

Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

Video: Paul Pogba invades Ibrahimovic's interview with Henry - gets instantly trolled

Video: Paul Pogba invades Ibrahimovic's interview with Henry - gets instantly trolled

Darren Fletcher claims one Man Utd player was as good as Cristiano Ronaldo

Darren Fletcher claims one Man Utd player was as good as Cristiano Ronaldo

The 55-second long clip was sent out to Sakho's 1.35 million followers on Thursday and shows him absolutely smashing it.

You can see the video below, as Sakho scores a hatful of pretty brilliant goals and taking on various members of Liverpool's U23 squad.

Liverpool v Everton - Premier League

Left foot, right foot, little cheeky turns, Sakho shows he can do it all. Well, apart from what he is actually picked in the team to do - defend.

In fairness, there would be plenty of experienced Premier League forwards who would be proud of some of Sakho's strikes - particularly the cheeky one he scores roughly 0:23 seconds in.

The 26-year-old produces a neat turn to ease past a defender before making the goalkeeper look a fool by dummying a strike from his left foot onto his right and calmly slotting home.

Perhaps the Frenchman has been wasted in defence all of this time!

The video - clearly posted with the hope of enticing clubs to bid for him - provoked a strong reaction from Liverpool fans, who many believe think should be given another chance by Klopp.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Only time will tell whether the video is enough for Sakho to force through a move during the current transfer window.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Roberto Firmino
Philippe Coutinho
Football
Premier League
Mamadou Sakho

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again