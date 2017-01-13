Mamadou Sakho has had a frustrating 2016/17 season so far after being exiled by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The pair dramatically fell out during the Reds' pre-season tour of America and as a result, Sakho has been kept well away from the first team ever since.

He is no longer wanted at the club but has seemingly had trouble attracting new potential suitors to end his Anfield nightmare.

After becoming the forgotten man at Liverpool, and with the transfer window now open, Sakho has done his best to push his departure forward by reminding everyone of what he is actually capable of.

The former Paris Saint-Germain ace posted a compilation video of his best bits from a recent training session to his official Twitter account and it might just surprise you.

The 55-second long clip was sent out to Sakho's 1.35 million followers on Thursday and shows him absolutely smashing it.

You can see the video below, as Sakho scores a hatful of pretty brilliant goals and taking on various members of Liverpool's U23 squad.

Left foot, right foot, little cheeky turns, Sakho shows he can do it all. Well, apart from what he is actually picked in the team to do - defend.

In fairness, there would be plenty of experienced Premier League forwards who would be proud of some of Sakho's strikes - particularly the cheeky one he scores roughly 0:23 seconds in.

The 26-year-old produces a neat turn to ease past a defender before making the goalkeeper look a fool by dummying a strike from his left foot onto his right and calmly slotting home.

Perhaps the Frenchman has been wasted in defence all of this time!

The video - clearly posted with the hope of enticing clubs to bid for him - provoked a strong reaction from Liverpool fans, who many believe think should be given another chance by Klopp.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Only time will tell whether the video is enough for Sakho to force through a move during the current transfer window.

