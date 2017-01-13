Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jose Mourinho and Juan Mata.

Juan Mata reveals the one big change under Jose Mourinho since Chelsea days

Manchester United fans feared the worst for Juan Mata when Jose Mourinho was announced as manager in May last year.

The pair have something of a chequered history, having worked together at Chelsea and Mourinho selling the Spaniard in the 2013/14 winter transfer window.

Mata then re-established himself at United under the reign of David Moyes and later Louis van Gaal, becoming a vital member of a squad that was ultimately struggling.

And so, when Mourinho took over, rumours spread like wildfire that Mata wasn't in the Portuguese's plans and would be sold in the summer.

How wrong were we?

Some eight months on from Mourinho's arrival and Mata has become indispensable at the Theatre of Dreams, scoring and assisting four and two goals respectively in 15 Premier League appearances.

His ability to dictate play has proved most important to United, whether it be in the No.10 role or out on the wing.

But while Mourinho has been impressed with Mata, it would seem even the Spaniard has noticed a change in his manager since their days at Chelsea.

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-CHELSEA

According to Mata, Mourinho has adapted his way of playing from defensive at Chelsea to all-out attack at United, which has created a more positive environment.

He said, per the Independent: "He has changed. It is a different environment, it is a different club and squad.

"This club (United) has always known that they play one kind of football which is about attacking and creating chances. We are doing that and he is happy with the performances.

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

"Everyone can see the players are playing with more confidence. He is the same person, with almost the same staff, but what has changed is the environment."

United's attacking approach has borne fruit in recent weeks, with the Red Devils unbeaten in all competitions since November's 2-1 defeat away to Fenerbahce.

Six consecutive wins in the Premier League finds them sixth in the table and back in contention for the top four - and perhaps even the title.

