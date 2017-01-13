Manchester United vs Liverpool is one of the standout fixtures of every Premier League season and for good reason.

It easily represents one of the most fiercely contested rivalries, not just in football, but across any sport.

It doesn't matter who is playing, who the managers are or even how either club's season is going, the rivalry is always the same.

And once you are involved in such a fixture, the association never disappears as Rio Ferdinand and Jamie Carragher have proven once again.

If we rewind just over 10 years to October 22, 2006, Ferdinand scored arguably the best goal of his Man United career against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Ferdinand found himself unusually high up the pitch when the ball fell to him.

The centre-back brought the ball down with his right foot before smashing home a half-volley with his left - see the video below.

As someone who only ever scored eight goals for the Red Devils, Ferdinand naturally wants to milk scoring such a hit for as long as he can.

So ahead of the latest instalment between the two Premier League rivals, Ferdinand retweeted the goal but also took the chance to troll Jamie Carragher for his 'assist'.

If you watch it again, you'll notice that it was Carragher's poor clearance that gave Ferdinand the chance to score.

Hence why the former United defender took aim at his old rival on Twitter.

However, Carragher was never one to shy away from a fight on the pitch and he still doesn't now.

The Liverpool hero took Ferdinand's bait to start a little feud at his ex-England colleague and it makes for pretty funny reading.

Fans from both sides will be hoping their current players display the same passion Ferdinand and Carragher showed when they go head-to-head on Sunday.

And their respective league positions are set to make the encounter even more engrossing.

The Red Devils know a win will take them just two points behind Liverpool meanwhile Jurgen Klopp's men need a victory to keep up with league leaders Chelsea.

