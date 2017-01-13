Ian Rush explains why Liverpool should be worried about Jose Mourinho

This weekend's big talking point in the Premier League will be the big meeting between Liverpool and Manchester United.

With both sides bang in form in the league, fans are expecting an exciting and potentially season-defining encounter between the sides as they battle to stay in the mix for the title.

However, Liverpool have had a wobble recently, having drawn with Plymouth last weekend, they followed that up with a defeat to Southampton in the first leg of their EFL Cup clash during the week.

United on the other hand have won their past nine games in all competitions, with six of those matches coming in the Premier League.

And though in games like these, form can sometimes be a redundant metric, former Liverpool striker Ian Rush has said that Liverpool need to be increasingly wary of United and manager Jose Mourinho.

The last time Mourinho took on Liverpool was during a drab goalless draw at Anfield back in October, and he received a rounded criticism for parking the proverbial bus.

But this time it is likely to be a different story, with United in top form and at home, Mourinho is almost certainly set to instruct his team to take the game to Liverpool from the start.

And that's what scares Rush, who told ESPN: “I think with Mourinho going there, I think he’s a great manager and I think the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United is second to none.

“I think it’s going to be a great game, and Mourinho always brings out something special against the top team so it doesn’t matter what form Manchester United are in, believe me, when Liverpool play Man Utd.

“When you’ve got a great manager like Mourinho, he’ll bring out the best of the players. That’s something we should all be worried about when you’ve got a manager like Mourinho who knows exactly what to do.”

Liverpool have been enjoying a purple patch of their own in front of goal this term, but breaking down United at Old Trafford won't be an easy task.

