Darren Fletcher claims one Man Utd player was as good as Cristiano Ronaldo

Because Cristiano Ronaldo has been so consistently brilliant for Real Madrid since arriving at the Bernabeu in the summer of 2009 it’s easy to forget that the Portuguese forward often frustrated Manchester United supporters during his first few seasons at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo had bundles of talent when he joined the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon as a skinny teenager in 2003, but his decision-making skills left a lot to be desired.

Cristiano only scored six goals for United in his first season and nine the next, before hitting 12 during the 2005-06 campaign.

Something clicked in Ronaldo during the summer of 2006 - perhaps it was the experience of playing at a World Cup, or maybe it was the incident involving Wayne Rooney - but, as Gary Neville stated back in November, the talented boy finally became a man.

“For me, it felt like he matured and became a man after the 2006 World Cup,” Neville told Sky Sports. “After that tournament he became a completely different player.”

Ronaldo improved massively after his third season

Ronaldo went on to score 23 goals in the season after the World Cup, before netting 42 in 49 matches during the 2007-08 campaign, inspiring United to Premier League and Champions League glory in the process.

He subsequently won the first of his four Ballon d’Or awards and agreed to stay at United for one more season in order to secure a dream move to Real Madrid.

Younger football fans with hazy memories of Ronaldo’s United career may assume that he was outstanding week-in, week-out and a cut above the rest - like he is at Madrid - from the moment he arrived in Manchester.

But someone who knows that isn’t entirely accurate is Ronaldo’s former teammate Darren Fletcher.

The Scottish midfielder believes Rooney was just as good as Ronaldo at his peak, until the former decided to sacrifice himself for the good of the team.

"Everybody wants recognition. You always think you should have more," Fletcher told the Daily Mail, per Goal.

"But he's broken records, captained United and England, won everything. He's up there with the best, every bit as influential as Ronaldo in his day.

"Those two went toe to toe one year but, after that, to allow Ronaldo to go forwards, Wayne fell back and was a team player and that was what they needed.

"People with good football intelligence will realise that. Others may not."

