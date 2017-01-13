Paul Scholes is widely regarded as one of football's greatest ever midfielders yet there was always one area of his game that wasn't so strong: tackling.

The Manchester United legend was fearless when it came to crunching challenges but, more often than not, he would end up fouling his opponent.

Indeed, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once summed up Scholes' tackling ability perfectly.

He said: "He's not the quickest, he doesn't run the most, he never wins a header, he can't tackle, but he's the best player."

Scholes, of course, will tell you otherwise, though he admitted in 2011 that he fouled opponents to exact revenge if they had done the same to him.

"Of course I can tackle," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "There's plenty of evidence of me being able to tackle. I was just getting people back.

"If someone got me early in the game, it was always in the back of my mind that I needed to get them back. I didn't always do it on purpose. Some of it was just bad timing."

Scholes' bad tackling transcended into training, too, with ex-teammate Darren Fletcher revealing recently how he used to kick United players intentionally if they misbehaved.

In 2010, for example, Scholes injured Wayne Rooney in a training session after Sir Alex Ferguson confirmed he had handed in a transfer request.

Fletcher - now captain at West Brom - told the Daily Mail: "I am not one to kick people in training if they have not been behaving.

"I used to leave that to Scholesy and I don't do it here.

"I will try to lead by example, by my voice in the dressing room and then one-on-one if necessary. It's not top of my list to go flying in with verbals."

Brilliant. And as if playing against Scholes in training wasn't bad enough, Fletcher also had to deal with Roy Keane during his days at Carrington.

However, the 32-year-old explained how Keane aided his development a lot more than he's given credit for.

"It frustrates me that some people think Roy didn't rate me," he added, "because he probably moulded me more than any other player I have known.

"He was hard on me but he was always fair. If he spoke to me 10 times, nine were compliments.

"If I was late, Roy would let me know. If my passing wasn't on in training then Roy would let me know."

