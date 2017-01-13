Update on Shane McMahon's WrestleMania booking - who he should face at the show

Last year at SummerSlam when Brock Lesnar attacked Shane McMahon, many expected a feud to emerge from the confrontation, culminating with a match between the two at WrestleMania 33.

However, since the return of Goldberg, those rumors of a Lesnar-McMahon bout have died down, to the point where no one is expecting it anymore because The Beast is more than likely to be involved with the former WCW icon.

So will Shane McMahon still be competing at this year's Showcase of the Immortals in April?

NoDQ has reported that: "In regards to Shane’s status for the this year’s WrestleMania, we have been told that while there is still no hand picked opponent for him yet, he is still expected to compete at the event.

They also commented that: "It’s being said that Shane will go up against a SmackDown Superstar."

It makes sense for Shane-O-Mac to face a SmackDown superstar since he is the one that operates SmackDown Live as its commissioner. From the looks of things, it could be a superstar who is unhappy in the way which the show is being run and is looking for things to change.

Currently, only one superstar really fits the bill, The Miz.

Shane McMahon vs The Miz

The Awesome One is arguably one of the best heels in the WWE today, and he has been well deserving of his Intercontinental championship reign which recently ended thanks to Dean Ambrose.

At some point, The Miz will likely retaliate to this loss by attacking the man he feels is responsible for his downfall: Daniel Bryan.

However, Byran is unable to compete in the ring due to health reasons (so the WWE say although several doctors outside the company have cleared him) and he has also retired. While he could come out of retirement for one more match, the more logical and safe booking could be to have The Miz face Shane-O-Mac.

Shane would come out to defend SmackDown Live's general manager and offer a match to The Miz to make him happy with the following stipulation to make sure he accepts. If The Awesome One is able to win, he will become SmackDown Live's general manager and Daniel Bryan will be fired. However, if Shane wins, The Miz will have to shave his head.

The Miz would probably think twice due to the risk of possibly ruining his personal image further, but will ultimately accept for the potential of setting Bryan back one more time, just like he used to do when he was his NXT mentor.

This leaves the door wide open to who could win this match because the stipulations involved, and it has the potential to steal the show because of the competitors are top class performers in their own right.

What do you think? Who should Shane McMahon face at WrestleMania 33? Have your say and leave a comment below...

