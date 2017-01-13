Ask your average football fan which players will be in with a shout of winning the Ballon d’Or once Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally decline - assuming that actually happens - and they’ll inevitably name the usual suspects: Neymar, Gareth Bale and perhaps Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba.

Although Pogba isn’t playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona, he is the most expensive footballer in the world following his £89 million transfer to Manchester United from Juventus in the summer and has been producing eye-catching performances week-in, week-out for the past three-and-a-half years.

Pogba has been outstanding over recent weeks for United and, if he can inspire the Red Devils to glory in the biggest competitions over the coming seasons, there’s no doubt he’ll find himself in the frame to win club football’s most prestigious individual accolade.

Article continues below

Winning the Ballon d’Or is one of Pogba’s primary ambitions.

"Maybe one day I can be among the three finalists. My biggest goal is to win the Ballon d'Or, but there are a lot of other candidates,” the French midfielder was quoted as saying by FourFourTwo at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Zurich in January 2016. “I used to be watching Messi and Ronaldo on TV and played with them on the Playstation. Now I am close to them.

Article continues below

"But my objective is not just to be close to them. I want to be better than them one day.

"It is all about putting in the work. I have to keep working hard and maybe I will get there."

Pogba names 3 players who can reach the top

But which other players, aside from himself, does Pogba believe possess the ability to replace Messi and Ronaldo at the top of world football?

The 23-year-old - in an interview with ESPN Brazil and translated by IB Times - believes there are many players capable of reaching the top but there are three that, in his opinion, stand out.

“You never know with those guys. In the future you can see Neymar, [Eden] Hazard, [Marco] Reus. There are so many young players who can replace them. You never know because in a season you can be injured for six months or twelve months... I hope they won't but you never know what's going to happen."

Pogba: Neymar is the future of football

Pogba also feels that of the three aforementioned stars it’s Neymar who is the ‘future of football’.

"Neymar is the future," Pogba continued. "He is the future and the present. He makes me enjoy. I am a player, I play football but when I look at him I just enjoy. He makes me enjoy football. He is the man because he does skills. It's like he is dancing on the pitch, he is scoring goals, giving assists, dribbling. He play for himself and he plays for everyone. I like this."

Pogba: I just play and let people talk

But does he put himself among these players?

"No, I don't put myself there,” he added. “I just play and the people can talk about me. I do not say anything about myself.

"The level always go higher. You never get tired of getting better and working harder. I'm happy from where I come from to be here but that's not enough. I want to carry on to become one of the best midfielders in the world."

Which player(s) will succeed Messi and Ronaldo at the top? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms