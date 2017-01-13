Everyone likes going in goal once in a while.

Though it may not be many people's position of choice, there is something deeply satisfying about putting some gloves on and diving around in the mud.

This, of course, extends to professional players, too, with many seemingly jumping at the chance to get between the sticks when their actual goalkeeper has been sent off during a game.

Mostly, though, it's restricted to the training ground where there are no points at stake, and now thanks to the digital media age we can see their exploits when they do.

And this time it is the turn of Antoine Griezmann, who decided to give his reflexes a work out this week, and judging by the evidence, his shot stopping abilities aren't half bad.

Filmed by midfield teammate Saul Niguez, the diminutive striker awaited the shot and dived to his right with expert timing to knock a nicely struck free kick away from the danger zone.

Niguez filmed the save and posted it to his official Twitter account in slo-mo for everyone to see.

Of course, what makes this funny is that Griezmann stands at just 5ft 9in tall, and given the size of some of his opponents, a full time switch to custodial duties would never be on the cards.

But if Atleti are ever in a crunch and need someone to step into the breech, it's good to know that he would have no problems batting away those long-range efforts.

