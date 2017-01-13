F1 team Manor receive major boost for survival

Formula One team Manor have received some encouragement regarding their survival after a decision was reached to keep all of their staff members employed till the end of January, at least.

Having finished at the bottom of the Constructor's Championship last season, the team's operating company Just Racing have been forced to go into administration on January 6 and will be disintegrated if an investor is not found in the coming days.

Administrator FRP Advisory have managed to find the money to pay the staff for January, giving the constructor a week more to look for a solution.

Around a 100 employees are known to be working at the team's base in Banbury, Oxfordshire, in the process of preparing a car for the upcoming season.

Administrators have 14 days from the date they are appointed before they become responsible for paying the wages of the staff which means that January 20 was the initial deadline.

FRP is in the process of speaking with potential investors but also have the extra burden of proving their financial worthiness and the sustainability of their plans.

The staff were due to be given the update regarding the deadline extension when they went into work on Friday.

Car changes for the 2017 season

The British manufacturer have been told by Formula One's governing body FIA that the team could use their 2016 chassis, with minor modifications, instead of redesigning a new one for the upcoming crash test prior to the start of the season given that they are able to find an investor in time.

F1 have made significant changes to the car design rules for 2017, making them faster by increasing the maximum width of the car, modifying the front and rear wings and redefining the underfloor for more aerodynamic down-force.

Manor are considering several options with regards to redesigning their car, with preparing a whole new design also being one of the options.

However, they face a time crunch in order to create a completely new design and also have to prove to the FIA that their modifications comply with the new rules.

The likely option for the team is to make minor changes to the 2016 design, whereby saving the most money.

Even if a buyer is not found by the end of January, the team will not immediately collapse but will be forced to start laying off staff members in order to maintain financial sustainability.

In such a case, the team could miss up to three races at the start off the new season, the fourth race being the Russian Grand Prix on April 30.

Manor were reportedly close to a sale on more than one occasion before the new year and once again before going into administration.

The team's technical director John McQuilliam resigned as director of Manor Grand Prix Limited following the collapse of a possible sale which came direly close to being completed, with the belief that new directors would soon be appointed.

A spokesperson for the team said: "John remains with the team and remains fully committed to working with colleagues and the joint administrators to secure the future of Manor Racing.

"On 30 December 2016 John resigned his position as a statutory director of Manor Grand Prix Racing Limited in anticipation at that time of Manor Racing being imminently under new ownership."

