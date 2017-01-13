Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Published

Floyd Mayweather's last professional fight was in September 2015 but he is still arguably the biggest name in boxing today.

After beating Andre Berto to ensure he ended his career with a perfect record of 49-0, Mayweather turned his hand to promoting.

And he is still grabbing all the headlines despite this weekend seeing the first huge fight of 2017 when Badou Jack takes on James DeGale in a massive super-middleweight unification bout.

The build up is already well underway and the pre-fight press conference took place on Thursday, however, it was Jack's representative - Mayweather - who really stole the show.

Rumours of a possible fight with UFC star Conor McGregor have been gathering momentum over the last few months but the 39-year-old former world champion dismissed any chance of returning to the ring.

"I've had my career. All kinds of guys from other sports keep calling me out. If it ever happened it would be an easy win for me," Mayweather said, per the Daily Mail.

"But I want to concentrate on helping the young boxers I promote accomplish their dreams - and helping my children become the best people they can."

Mayweather was also keen to stay on topic, though, and once attention turned back to the fight in hand, he was quick to praise DeGale.

James DeGale Media Workout

The boxer turned promoter did admit that he initially didn't know who DeGale was but believes the 30-year-old is the best fighter in Britain.

“When I first saw DeGale I didn’t know who he was. I was like ‘Who is this?'" he added, as reported by The Sun.

“In my opinion, he’s the best fighter in the UK right now.

“But I want to thank the fans from the UK for supporting James DeGale.

“I hope they stay with him after Saturday night because we don’t know what’s gonna happen."

Badou Jack v James DeGale Announce Super Middleweight World Title Unification Bout

There are likely to be more than a few other current British world champions who have a claim to argue against Mayweather - including a certain Anthony Joshua.

Mayweather has been closely following the career of WBC champ Badou Jack - originally from Sweden - ever since seeing him in a gym six years ago.

Now, he rates Jack as one of the best in the world and thinks his work ethic could make the difference when DeGale comes to town at the Barclay's Center, New York.

Badou Jack v James DeGale Announce Super Middleweight World Title Unification Bout

He continued: "Badou is one of the best in the world. When a guy comes from overseas to accomplish his dreams, taking a bus to the boxing gym every day, he has to be commended.

“I commend James on his career, he’s had one hell of a career. Badou Jack too is very humble, very appreciative of his craft and is awesome.

“He never cried, he never complained. He just goes out there and does it.

“This is a brilliant way to start the year. Both these guys are great fighters.”

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Boxing

