Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg could main event WrestleMania 33

During the past week, speculation has emerged that John Cena vs The Undertaker will no longer be taking place at WrestleMania 33 much to the surprise of many WWE fans.

The WWE universe believed the match would be booked to give The Deadman one last hurrah before riding off into the sunset but that appears to either not be happening this year, or just not against Cena. 

This match would have likely been the main event of the show to give The Undertaker the limelight at the end to highlight his incredible career, but now another match is pipped to take that spot.

According to Wrestling Inc, only three matches are a lock to appear on the show. These are Big Show vs Shaquille O'Neal, Triple H vs Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg.

As for which one could be the main event, unfortunately, it's not Big Show vs Shaq. It is, in fact, The Beast Incarnate vs the former WCW icon.

While this isn't exactly a surprise it's the main event match because of the competitors involved, it's more shocking that the WWE is allowing it to be in that slot.

Goldberg is rumored to only be with the company for three more pay-per-views; the Royal Rumble, Fastlane, and WrestleMania, so to have him in the main event slot is a bit strange. WWE usually reserves that spot for someone which they want to push over the next year, and Goldberg won't be around after the end of the show.

As for Lesnar, he might be around, but for the past three years, he has taken at least three months off following WrestleMania, which therefore makes it pointless for him and Goldberg to main event the show as no one will be talking about it the next night on Raw as they won't be there!

Fingers crossed this isn't the plan the WWE goes with, as it's just going to end the same way the last time The Beast met Goldberg in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania. To a chorus of boos. If it does happen, here's to hoping Stone Cold Steve Austin is around to produce some Stunners once more.

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Royal Rumble
Vince McMahon
The Undertaker
Wrestlemania

