At timeouts and during halftime shows, NBA fans are still treated with a great deal of entertainment.

Whether it's gorgeous cheerleaders or dance teams, musical acts, circus acts, crazy dunk-offs between performers, or mascots pumping up the crowd, franchises do a great job keeping the crowd interested during the lull periods.

This was certainly on display on Thursday night when the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Los Angeles Lakers.

Coyote, the Spurs mascot set up a Lakers fan to hold a ball over his head in preparation for a trampoline dunk attempt.

However, the fan was blindfolded for a reason. Check out what happened to him.

That was savage.

Someone sign Coyote up for a WWE tryout.

Was the Lakers fan really in on it? Did he know what was going to happen? Is he a Lakers fan at all? These are all valid conspiracy questions, but it's important to note that this is the second example of mascot-related brutality in the last couple weeks.

Benny the Bull got the trend started when he took out a home-team popcorn man in the stands of the United Center.

It seems like NBA players, led by Robin Lopez, who has a history of dealing with mascots, might need to take a stand and show them who's boss.

Add crazy mascots as another reason why you should check out an NBA game in the near future.

The real question now is: what one strikes next?