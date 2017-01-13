Rookie hazing has become a normal part of every NBA season as you see the young players just getting their start in the league earn their stripes.

Most times these bizarre rituals will involve the team’s newest members donning crazy looks or having to carry Disney princess themed backpacks.

For Malcolm Delaney, one of the rookies for the Atlanta Hawks, his recent brush with a team prank was centered around his truck.

In a moment that he posted to Instagram, he got his truck washed and detailed and was looking good until he walked up to his vehicle on Thursday and discovered that his teammates filled it up to the windows with popcorn.

The entire sight is pretty crazy considering how much popcorn one would need to purchase to fill an entire SUV.

Atlanta’s rookie was none too pleased about the mess because now he will probably have to take his car back to the wash and vacuum all those kernels out.

Such is life as a member of any team in the league and most people would gladly deal with a little popcorn if they got to suit up for a professional team.

Delaney will definitely be alright. In fact, he seemed more annoyed than really mad about his predicament.

Hawks fans have a lot to look forward to in their young player as he develops. Moments like these will soon be a distant memory.

Still, life can be kind of hard for a rookie.